A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday in Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 22-7-1
LAST MEETING: LSU 27, Vanderbilt 3 (Sept. 11, 2010 in Nashville)
ON VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-2
RESULTS SO FAR: Lost to Georgia 30-6, lost to Purdue 42-24
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Riley Neal, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Chris Pierce
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Safety Dashaun Jerkins, linebacker Kenny Hebert, safety Tae Daley
RUMBLINGS: After going to a bowl last season, Vandy had high hopes heading into 2019. They opened with two toughies, but were pushed around by Georgia and Purdue before getting a week off to regroup before No. 4 LSU.
ON THE COMMODORES OFFENSE
Vanderbilt nets just 93.5 rushing yards a game, but they average 264.5 passing yards. Neal averages 231.5 yards a game, which could help against an LSU pass defense that has allowed 641 yards and six TDs over the past two weeks against Texas and Northwestern State.
ON THE COMMODORES DEFENSE
The Commodores could have a serious problem here. LSU ranks second in the FBS with 436.3 passing yards a game, while Vanderbilt is 126th of 130 schools in allowing 332.5 yards per game. Vanderbilt is also 126th in total defense (509.5) and is tied for 115th in scoring defense (36.0).
Sheldon Mickles