Will Wade keeps his players’ numbers on his list of favorites on his cell phone. It’s arranged by class, with seniors at the top.
The first name on that list still belongs to Wayde Sims, the LSU and former University High basketball player who was murdered Sept. 28, 2018.
“Since that morning,” said Wade, LSU’s coach, “I’ve never taken his number out of my phone. He’s somebody who’s still with us.”
That sentiment about Sims will be expressed again Saturday before the Tigers’ regular-season finale against Georgia. Sims will be honored along with the rest of the senior class he would have been part of, including former U-High teammates Skylar Mays and Marshall Graves and Marlon Taylor.
Wade said Sims’ parents, Fay and Wayne Sims, himself a former LSU player, will be part of the Tigers’ Senior Day ceremonies.
“It will be emotional and tough,” Wade said Thursday, speaking at his final Tipoff Club luncheon at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel. “He was a great person, just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“We love him.”
Senior Day ceremonies begin at 12:45 p.m., with tipoff set for 1 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.