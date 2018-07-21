Debbie Embaie describes that picture-perfect day in early 2017 as "angelic."
She was riding along in the passenger seat of a black SUV that day in Pensacola, Florida.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, a former LSU star and one of the clients Embaie manages as part of Roc Nation Sports, was driving as they headed to a pre-draft workout.
Fournette was singing along to the Lauryn Hill song "Tell Him" — the last track on the iconic Grammy award-winning album released when he was 3 years old.
The opening line of the song paints about as accurate a picture of Leonard Fournette as you can get.
"Let me be patient, let me be kind,
Make me unselfish without being blind..."
As they drove, Fournette explained to Embaie how the song reminded him of his grandmother, and how she inspired him and his family to always work hard and help others. He talked about how he wanted to be that unselfish pro athlete who was always giving back.
"That was the moment I realized that this guy is about to take the world by storm," Embaie said. "He's been doing it every step of the way since."
Fast-forward to Saturday, and there Fournette was, pouring his heart back into the city that is so near and dear to him.
He didn't really have to be doing this again.
After all, he had already held a summer camp for kids in New Orleans just three weeks before.
There were 275 kids at that first camp, the most they could host at the Saints practice facility in Metairie.
But more kids wanted to come, so Fournette hosted approximately 500 more on Saturday at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East.
"I wanted to give back more," Fournette said. "A lot of kids don't have this opportunity. It's something I wanted to do, especially in my city. I wanted to give back. It's bigger than football. It's bigger than life. At the end of the day, these kids are going to remember this forever."
Each student was given a backpack, stuffed with goodies.
For Fournette, making these lasting memories for other is all that matters.
"He's always been concerned about others more than himself," said Lory Fournette, Leonard's mom.
It's been that way since childhood.
His sister Lanata remembers the days riding along in the car with her brother and how they'd always persuade their mom to roll down the window to give a dollar or two to a homeless person.
"That's just who he is," said Cyril Crutchfield, who coached Fournette at St. Augustine. "When he was being recruited, he would deflect the attention off of him and make sure college coaches knew about his teammates. So this second camp today isn't unusual. He just has this innate ability to be that way. It's just in him."
Crutchfield was one of the coaches on hand Saturday working with all the kids hoping to someday become the next Leonard Fournette. Some of them were too young to remember Fournette in high school just five years ago when he was a man among boys, running by and over opponents on his way to being considered by most to be the best high school player in the country.
He won every award imaginable.
Years from now, you'll have to just take his word for it though, because many of those awards are gone.
One of the local Player of the Year awards he won as a senior at St. Aug was given to East Jefferson quarterback Eugene Wells because Fournette felt he was more deserving.
There are more than 1,900 more trophies he's given away.
Last year, he had all of his trophies melted down and turned into weights. Those weights were then donated to Raines High School in Jacksonville.
"It was tough at first, but those trophies were just collecting dust at my mom's house," Fournette said. "So I did it for a bigger cause."
Embaie, whose clients include NFL receiver Dez Bryant, Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia and NBA player Danny Green, wasn't surprised one bit by Fournette's gesture.
"He doesn't do it for the accolades," Embaie said. "He doesn't care about the trophies and the wins. He cares about making an impact. Winning is great, but at the end of the day trophies are just memories. He has statistics for that. He's always talking about leaving a legacy for the next generation."
Raines High School went on to win a state championship last season.
"See, it worked out well," Fournette said with grin.
Now Fournette is chasing a championship too, something that eluded him at St. Aug and at LSU. He got close last season, rushing for 1,040 yards as a rookie with the Jaguars as they reached the AFC championship game.
He got straight to the point when asked what his goals were in Year 2.
"Super Bowl," Fournette said.
That quest begins this week when he starts training camp in Jacksonville, some 500 or so miles from his childhood home in the Seventh Ward, where Lory and Leonard Fournette Sr. raised him.
Lory and Leonard Fournette were proud parents on Saturday, watching their son do what he loves to do. Their smiles were just as big as the ones on the kids' faces.
"We are God-fearing parents, and we kept him humble," the elder Leonard Fournette said. "But what you see out here today with all these kids? That ain't nothing but God."
Younger brother Lanard Fournette, a junior running back at LSU, was there to help big brother out as well. He knows how much this means to Leonard. He knows what motivates his brother.
"He has always made everything about everybody else instead of himself," Lanard said. "Sometimes it's a good thing and sometimes that can be a bad thing, but mostly it's a good thing. It comes from where we come from. We come from a hard place, a hard time. So he wants to give back to others and give them an opportunity."
Lanata Fournette has a simpler explanation about her brother's willingness to give back.
"His heart," she said. "His heart."