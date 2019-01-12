LSU's defensive backs coach Corey Raymond will interview for a coaching position at the University of Georgia, according to a 247Sports report.

The report says Georgia has an open vacancy on its defensive staff after secondary coach and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker left to be Colorado's head coach. It is unknown whether Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is looking to hire a defensive coordinator or promote from within and fill a positions coach spot.

Raymond is a popular coach at LSU who has spent eight seasons with the Tigers. During his tenure, he's had eight defensive backs selected in the NFL draft and earned the school the nickname of "DBU."

A USA Today report said Raymond was paid $410,000 in base salary last season, the second of a three-year extension he signed in 2016. 247Sports speculates Raymond could be in line for a raise at LSU based on the news of his interview with Georgia.

