LSU defensive end Andre Anthony was one of two players who was named the Southeastern Conference's defensive lineman of the week, the league announced Monday morning.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound senior recorded four tackles and two sacks in LSU's 27-24 win at Arkansas, and his pressure on Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks helped hold the offense 0-for-10 on third down opportunities.
Florida defensive end Kyree Campbell was the other lineman named for the weekly honor. He led Florida's defense with a career-high nine tackles in the Gators' 38-17 win at Vanderbilt.
Anthony, who has started in four of LSU's six games this season, is now tied with defensive end BJ Ojulari for the team lead with four sacks. The Edna Karr graduate also has 16 total tackles and four tackles for loss.
Anthony's first sack against Arkansas forced a punt in the second quarter, when he quickly rushed off the left edge.
The second sack came in the fourth quarter. LSU is now tied for 41st nationally with an average of 2.67 sacks per game.
The Tigers (3-3) next play at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m.