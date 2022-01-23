The No. 11 LSU Tigers are one of the best stories in college basketball right now, and it's because of the way they're playing on the court.
In her first season as the Tigers' head coach, Kim Mulkey is leading her team to one of its best starts in school history.
Through the first 20 games of the season, the Tigers' 17-3 record is tied for the seventh-best start in program history. This comes after their narrow loss to the Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon.
Three other LSU seasons have begun with a 17-3 record (1999-00, 2003-04, and 2007-08).
The top five starts in program history are all tied at 19-1 (1977-78, 1996-97, 2002-03, 2004-05, and 2005-06) and the sixth best is the Tigers' 18-2 start in the 2006-07 season.
What makes this more remarkable is the fact that Mulkey is tied for the second-best record of any coach in LSU women's basketball history through 20 games in their first season with the program, trailing just Pokey Chatman, who led her team to a 19-1 start in her first season (2004-05), and tying Van Chancellor's 17-3 start during the 2007-08 season.
Chatman and the Tigers would finish that season 33-3, setting a program record for wins in a season giving Tigers their best ever record, while Chancellor's team finished with a 31-6 record. Both teams ended up in the Final Four.
Mulkey's dominance in women's college basketball has been paramount over the past decade. Excluding the current season, a Mulkey-coached team has not lost more than five games in a season in her last 12 seasons. That last happened during the 2009-10 season, when her Baylor Bears finished the season 27-10 with a Final Four appearance.
Even though the Tigers still have work to do to become one of the SEC's elite, this season can go a long way to bringing back some of the success the program sustained during the early 2000's when they made it to five straight Final Fours.
LSU will be back in action 7:30 p.m. Thursday, facing off against Arkansas on the road before hosting Kentucky next Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.