Considering how detail-oriented he is, it wasn’t a surprise that Will Wade found the irony in his basketball team’s 7-0 Southeastern Conference start on Wednesday night.

No. 22 LSU has won its first seven conference games for the second consecutive year, the latest victory coming in a 90-76 trouncing of Alabama — which Wade said was one of the Tigers’ best performances of the season.

Yet, while enjoying LSU’s first double-digit victory after winning its previous six games by four points or less, he was already thinking back to last February when those Tigers had their eyes on an 8-0 start.

LSU came out flat against Arkansas, which put the hammer down and handed Wade’s team its first SEC loss while snapping its 10-game winning streak in front of a huge Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd.

So, the warning flags for Saturday’s 11 a.m. matchup with Ole Miss in the PMAC went up shortly after Wade arrived for his postgame news conference following the blowout of Alabama.

“It was a good step tonight, but we have to continue to show progress … continue to show growth,” he said. “That’s what I’m focused on right now, moving on and getting ready for Ole Miss.”

A few minutes later, Wade was drawing parallels to last year’s eighth league game with Arkansas, which was the second time they met after LSU won in overtime in Fayetteville in early January.

It quickly became obvious that Wade had already connected the dots.

LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC) will be playing Ole Miss (10-10, 1-6 SEC) for the second time in two weeks, just like it went against Arkansas a second time on the afternoon of Feb. 2, 2019 — with the same league record.

“Not to rain on everybody’s parade in here, but here’s reality: We were in this same spot last year,” Wade said. “(Arkansas) came in here and we weren’t as prepared as we needed to be. And I take the blame for that; they came in here and beat us.”

Wade explained that they relaxed a little in that game, so guarding against that will be the top priority in the rematch with Ole Miss.

LSU will put a nine-game winning streak on the line against an Ole Miss team that gave the Tigers all they could handle in Oxford on Jan. 18 before falling 80-76.

That game, and the Rebels’ tough, double-overtime loss to No. 17 Auburn on Tuesday night, have Wade doing everything he can to ensure there isn’t a repeat of last season.

“Ole Miss is obviously capable of doing that,” he said. “They played very well against Auburn the other night, and they should have a lot of confidence having played us well.”

The No. 1 problem LSU faces against Ole Miss, which has lost seven of its past eight games, is All-SEC guard Breein Tyree.

The Rebels' 6-foot-2 catalyst leads the league in conference games only at 22.5 points a game. He nearly took down the Tigers single-handedly when he poured in a career-high 36 against them two weeks ago.

“We’ve got to do a great job, a much better job than we did last time … he had 13 points on us before we finished warmups,” Wade said nervously. “But, we can’t lose sight of some of their other guys. Their other guys are playing better.

"January is over, and, in February, things get even tougher," he added. "We have to take that next step."

The basics

WHAT: Ole Miss at No. 22 LSU

WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

TV: ESPN2

ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch

RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. Wednesday

Briefly

• In LSU's past five games, LSU freshman forward Trendon Watford is averaging 15.6 points and 9.6 rebounds a game.

• Through 20 games, LSU leads the SEC in field-goal percentage at 48.0% and in free-throw percentage at 77.5%.

• With a win against Ole Miss, LSU will match the 10-game winning streak it put together last season on the way to the SEC title.

Probable lineups

Ole Miss (10-10, 1-6 SEC)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Breein Tyree 6-2 Sr. 18.4 2.8*

G Devontae Shuler 6-2 Jr. 10.7 4.7

G/F Blake Hinson 6-7 So. 11.2 5.2

F KJ Buffen 6-7 So. 10.1 6.1

F Khadim Sy 6-10 Jr. 9.1 5.2

Key reserves

G Bryce Williams 6-2 Jr. 4.1 0.8

G Austin Crowley 6-5 Fr. 3.5 1.6

F Sammy Hunter 6-9 Fr. 2.9 1.5

* assists

LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 11.7 4.6*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 15.9 4.8

F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.4 7.2

F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.7 7.7

F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 14.0 6.9

Key reserves

G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.2 3.7

G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 2.2 2.2

G Marshall Graves 6-4 Sr. 1.0 0.4

* assists