The longest offseason in modern LSU baseball history — it lasted 10 months, but who’s counting — finally ends Friday afternoon when the Tigers open preseason practice.

LSU last played March 11, 2020, in a midweek game against South Alabama as the sudden arrival of the coronavirus pandemic forced the country to shut down. Within 48 hours, the NCAA canceled the College World Series, the Southeastern Conference halted sports and LSU held its final team meeting over a conference call.

As a result, LSU hasn’t played in nearly a year, its longest gap between games since at least 1965, when available records become inconclusive. The Tigers also haven’t faced an SEC opponent in almost two years, last playing one at the 2019 SEC Tournament.

While another three weeks separate No. 7 LSU from its opening game Feb. 19 against Air Force, we know the Tigers will play baseball this spring. In case you missed anything since LSU last took the field, here’s everything you need to know before the Tigers begin preseason practice.

Departures and arrivals

The NCAA granted an extra season of eligibility for every spring-sport athlete last year. That, combined with briefly expanded rosters and the shortened 2020 MLB Draft, helped LSU retain the majority of its team.

The Tigers lost ace pitcher Cole Henry, right fielder Daniel Cabrera, catcher Saul Garza and third baseman Zack Mathis to professional contracts, but a handful of players who might have signed in a typical year remained in college.

As a result, LSU held onto weekend starter AJ Labas, closer Devin Fontenot and relief pitchers Ma’Khail Hilliard, Matthew Beck, Aaron George, Trent Vietmeier and Brandon Kaminer, who form the core of an experienced bullpen. (Pitcher Nick Storz, a two-sport athlete, later left the team to focus on football.)

Seven players transferred during the offseason, the most recognizable being pitcher Eric Walker (Oklahoma State), who helped LSU reach the 2017 College World Series but struggled with mechanics last season.

Their departures helped create space for a recruiting class ranked No. 2 in the nation by Baseball America. Headlined by outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan, the incoming class has 10 pitchers and six position players. Many of them will contribute this season as LSU relies once again on a young lineup.

Loaded pitching staff

LSU held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average last spring, the staff's lowest figure through 17 games since 1997 — the year LSU won its fourth national title.

Despite losing Henry at the front of the rotation, the Tigers retained almost everyone else while adding freshmen who might receive early playing time, ensuring the pitchers will once again form the backbone of the team.

Junior right-hander Jaden Hill will replace Henry in the weekend rotation. With the ability to control four pitches and touch 98 mph, Hill has the best pure stuff on the team. However, he hasn’t shown the durability needed to start every weekend for an entire season because right when LSU began to stretch his arm last year, the season ended.

Landon Marceaux, on the other hand, has displayed that capability, and he had the best fall practice of anyone on the pitching staff. He might start Friday nights, placing Hill on Saturdays and Labas on Sundays. However LSU structures the weekend rotation, it might have one of the best in the country.

Behind the starters, LSU boasts a deep bullpen loaded with veteran pitchers. Fontenot was selected as a first-team preseason All-American by D1 Baseball earlier this week, and he had four saves last year with a 0.90 ERA. If the Tigers can reach him late in games, they have a pretty good chance to win.

Young hitters

We don’t know much about LSU’s lineup.

The Tigers started as many as four freshmen at once last season — catcher Alex Milazzo, second baseman Cade Doughty, shortstop Collier Cranford and designated hitter Mitchell Sanford started the final game — and while they showed promise at times, none of them faced SEC pitching.

Now, four more freshmen could start this year. Crews, who received preseason SEC freshman of the year from D1 Baseball, looks to have secured a spot in the outfield, and Morgan played so well during fall practice LSU moved incumbent first baseman Cade Beloso to left field. Infielders Will Safford and Jordan Thompson may earn starts. Outfielder/pitcher Brody Drost could also carve out a role.

Even if Safford and Thompson don’t start at third base and shortstop, respectively, the Tigers will likely use a combination of Cranford and sophomore Zach Arnold at the positions. Arnold, who took the lead at shortstop during fall practice, played in two games last season because of an injury.

With underclassmen scattered all over the field, Beloso has the most experience entering the season. He has 283 career at-bats.

Schedule structure

While college football teams played conference-only schedules last fall, the SEC baseball coaches discussed options for their season. They weighed a number of ideas, including four-game series and more conference weekends, but earlier this month, they decided to maintain a regular structure, a plan approved by SEC athletic directors.

Every team in the conference can play 56 games — 10 conference series with three games per weekend plus 26 non-conference games — making baseball one of the first SEC sports to attempt a normal season since the pandemic began. The league hopes to hold the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama.

The coronavirus still affected LSU. It forced a delayed start of fall practice, and coach Paul Mainieri already replaced three non-conference opponents for various reasons related to the pandemic.

Can I attend games?

LSU will cap Alex Box Stadium at 25% capacity at the beginning of the season, matching the school’s restrictions on other athletic venues, according to an email sent last week to season-ticket holders.

Like other sports, LSU won’t allow traditional tailgating in parking lots or on campus before games, the email said. Small groups can gather near their vehicles, but LSU has prohibited tents, trailers, outdoor cooking and communal food and beverage areas until further notice. It will sell alcohol inside Alex Box Stadium.

The seating inside the stadium will look different as season-ticket holders are moved to maintain physical distancing guidelines. Southeastern Conference protocols prevent LSU from putting fans within 6 feet of the front edge of the warning track, either side of the dugouts, the front railing of the dugouts, the bullpen and the video review locations.

LSU hopes public health guidelines will permit larger crowds later this season.