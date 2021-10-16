No. 20 FLORIDA at LSU
11 a.m. Saturday • Tiger Stadium • ESPN
It started with a disastrous trip to Kentucky. It has seemingly gotten worse from there.
Since the Wildcats imposed their will on LSU last Saturday, earning a 42-21 win that felt more lopsided than the final score, four starters have been declared out for the rest of the year. That brings the season total to nine starters.
The Tigers are 11½-point underdogs to Florida — and Saturday's game, of course, comes with an early wakeup call, an 11 a.m. kickoff in a stadium that prefers to come alive at night.
What, then, will happen in light of all this madness? Can LSU (3-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) possibly pull off another upset against Florida (4-2, 2-2)? And now that the season has already gone sideways how does LSU, with an alarmingly depleted roster, even manage the rest of its schedule?
COVER STORY: WHERE DOES IT HURT?
Just this week, four key players — Kayshon Boutte, Eli Ricks, Ali Gaye and Joseph Evans — were ruled out for the season. “These aren't uncommon injuries,” said Jack Marucci, director of performance innovation at LSU. “But it’s uncommon to have this many.” Our own Leah Vann takes a deep dive on how so much went wrong for so many Tigers.
SCOTT RABALAIS:
Tiger Stadium can be one of the loudest, greatest sports venues in the world. But for Saturday? For an 11 a.m. kickoff between struggling LSU and No. 20 Florida, the stadium might be half-full. And given the type of season LSU has had, expect to see Tiger Stadium thin, mean and short on patience.
PREDICTIONS:
You want predictions on this matchup? Are you sure? Like, really? Did anyone take LSU? Wilson Alexander, Scott Rabalais, Sheldon Mickles and Zach Ewing weigh in.
BEST TV GAMES OF THE WEEK:
Listen ... if you're staying home today and you want to channel-surf ... we won't tell anyone. In fact, we'll tell you where to look. Sheldon Mickles supplies you with Saturday's five best matchups, with kickoff times and networks.
INSIDE THE BETTING LINE:
It's the largest spread LSU has faced as a home underdog (against anyone other than Alabama) since 2001. That was Nick Saban's first year at LSU, and the Tigers lost 44-15 to Steve Spurrier and Florida. Zach Ewing looks at the line movement and the over/under.
FOUR KEYS:
How does LSU pull off yet another upset of the Gators — without the fog or the flying shoe? Keys include improving stopping the run and getting big plays from young, first-time starters. Wilson Alexander breaks it down.
A LOOK AT FLORIDA’S TOP PLAYERS:
Get to know the Gators' stars: cornerback Kaiir Elam, quarterback Emory Jones and defensive tackle Zachary Carter.
SEC RANKINGS, FROM Nos. 1-14:
Sheldon Mickles has a new No. 1, of course ... but is Kentucky really at No. 2? And how far has LSU tumbled? Sheldon sizes up the conference and takes note of Kentucky-Georgia.
If you're reading this from Louisiana, you know we're (finally) in for some great weather — highs in the 70s and a steep drop in humidity. That alone is cause for celebration. Enjoy the game, and enjoy the day.