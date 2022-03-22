New men's basketball coach Matt McMahon signed a seven-year deal with LSU that includes an extra season if the program gets handed certain sanctions from the NCAA in its ongoing infractions case, according to a copy of his term sheet obtained by The Advocate through a public records request.
McMahon agreed Tuesday to become the replacement for Will Wade, who was fired for cause after the NCAA sent a notice of allegations that detailed seven alleged Level I violations in the men's basketball program, five of them tied directly to Wade.
If the NCAA hits LSU with a multi-year postseason ban or multiple scholarship reductions for at least three years as a result, McMahon will get an additional season, giving him added job security as he rebuilds the program.
LSU won't know the final ruling in the case for months.
McMahon's annual compensation starts at $2.6 million before incentives. It then increases incrementally until he makes $3.2 million during the seventh year of his contract.
All together, McMahon will earn $20.3 million in base salary and supplemental compensation over the course of the agreement, an average of $2.9 million per year that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches at LSU.
Wade made $2.5 million per year in base salary and supplemental compensation, according to his last contract.
McMahon can also receive bonuses for making the postseason. He'll make $50,000 for every round LSU advances in the NCAA Tournament and $100,000 if the team wins a national championship.
Additionally, LSU will pay McMahon another $400,000 when the full contract is finalized, provide a courtesy vehicle or $999 monthly payments for a car, issue a relocation allowance and cover McMahon's buyout at Murray State.
McMahon made a reported $500,000 per year at Murray State, where he spent the last seven seasons. His buyout reportedly cost $500,000.
If LSU fires McMahon without cause, it will owe him 80% of his remaining base salary and supplemental compensation.