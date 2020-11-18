LSU reinstated redshirt sophomore left tackle Dare Rosenthal on Tuesday after a month-long suspension.
Coach Ed Orgeron had said Monday morning LSU might soon reinstate Rosenthal, who started two games at left tackle this season.
"That's not a definite yet," Orgeron said Monday. "I should know something more today or tomorrow if he can be reinstated to the team."
LSU indefinitely suspended Rosenthal in mid-October without a timeline for his possible return. When asked Tuesday, Orgeron didn't say why LSU originally suspended Rosenthal.
The starting left tackle for the season opener, Rosenthal didn't play or appear on the sideline when LSU faced South Carolina on Oct. 24. Sophomore Cam Wire started in his place the last two games.
"He's gotten out of the groove," junior left guard Ed Ingram said, "so the biggest thing is probably going to be working pass sets, working run blocks and technical stuff."
Orgeron believes Rosenthal's return can help an offensive line that struggled in LSU's last game. On the road against Auburn, the group allowed four sacks, and LSU averaged 1.2 yards per carry as the program suffered its worst loss since 1996.
Rosenthal practiced Tuesday with the second-team offensive line, returning as LSU prepares to face Arkansas this Saturday, the Tigers' first game in three weeks. Orgeron said LSU will decide Friday who starts. In the past, Orgeron has projected Rosenthal, who's 6-foot-7 and 327 pounds, as a potential first-round NFL draft pick.
“We’re not going to put him in if he’s not in shape,” Orgeron said, “but he looked like he came back in pretty good shape.”