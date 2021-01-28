ATHENS, Ga. — Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the LSU women's basketball team upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52 on Thursday night.
LSU outscored Georgia 25-11 in the fourth quarter, including runs of seven and six straight points. Young’s pull-up jumper and conversion of the three-point play gave the Tigers the lead for good at 50-47 with 4:46 left.
Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers (7-7, 5-3), who pulled even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.
Jenna Staiti had 19 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (13-3, 5-3). She scored nine in the fourth quarter, five in the final two minutes to help keep the Bulldogs close.
Young reached double-digit scoring for the sixth straight game, pushing her season average to 10.9 points after averaging 6.4 points during the first seven games of the season.
After a rough nonconference portion of the schedule — 2-4 with losses to Central Florida and Pacific — and a 2-2 start to SEC play, LSU has gone 3-1, with the only loss to No. 4 South Carolina on Sunday and two of the wins against top 25 foes, this one and an overtime win over then-No. 7 Texas A&M on Jan. 14.
The Tigers led Georgia 15-6 early, but the Bulldogs rallied back, first to tie in the second quarter and eventually to take a 27-25 halftime lead.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter, with Georgia taking a 34-33 lead on Que Morrison's 3-pointer and ending the third with their biggest lead, 41-35.
But LSU scored the first seven points of the fourth, highlighted by Young's three-point play for a 42-41 lead. Georgia forged ties at 45 and 47 before Young put the Tigers up for good.
LSU returns home to face Ole Miss at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before a rematch with Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, next Thursday.