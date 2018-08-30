John Wesley Battle, 89, will sit in front of his television set in his Miami home — wearing a half-Hurricanes, half-Tigers T-shirt — and watch his great grandson carry the family name to heights it hasn’t yet seen.
No one else in the direct family has played for or against Miami other than John Battle IV, a fifth-year senior who is listed as LSU’s starting free safety in the season opener against the No. 8 Hurricanes.
The event has stirred a multitude of Battle family members to take the thousand-mile flight from South Florida to see the game 6:30 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
“I know a lot of people are going,” said John Battle III, an assistant principal at Hallandale High, where his son played. “It’s a Hurricane-LSU family affair.”
The size of the Battle family is not exaggerated — it’s actually part of the reason the Tigers defensive back received his name.
Battle III said his great grandparents had seven children, and back then, they only named them by initials. So, when J.W. Battle eventually applied for a driver’s license, he paused when the employees asked for his full name.
My name’s John, he told them.
“He named himself,” Battle III said. “So it’s an honor to have that name in our family.”
Battle IV already has returned honor to the family.
The 6-foot-2, 206-pounder climbed the depth chart and replaced former All-American safety Jamal Adams as a junior in 2017. Battle started in 12 games and finished third on the defense with 61 total tackles.
This season the coaching staff selected Battle to be a part of its player-led leadership committee.
“John’s always there,” Orgeron said. “He’s kind of taking care of the team. He has a great conscience, a great mindset about himself. Very dependable.”
It’s the same kind of role he played back home.
Battle’s cousin, Dee Wiggins, is a freshman wide receiver at Miami, and Battle is so closely connected to the Hurricanes' starting safeties, Sheldrick Redwine and Jaquan Johnson, that he also calls them family.
Each of them played in the same park league — for the Suniland Sun Devils — growing up. Battle played a level up from Redwine, who is a year younger.
“You always heard their names in the park league,” said Redwine, who recorded eight tackles and a forced fumble in last year’s ACC championship game against Clemson. “I looked up to those guys.”
Redwine’s stepfather, Derrick Lordeus, played football with Battle’s father at Killian High.
After they graduated in 1996, Battle III played safety at Florida A&M and Lordeus played safety at Bethune-Cookman.
The friends stayed connected through their sons, who are now playing the same position at a higher level of college football.
“The thing is crazy,” Lordeus said.
Battle and Redwine haven’t shared the same football field since the park leagues. Battle moved with his father 30 miles north to Hallandale, and Redwine continued to play at Killian, where his stepfather was his defensive backs coach.
Battle might have also played at Miami; but he said he’d already verbally committed to LSU by the time the Hurricanes started heavily pursuing him closer to signing day in 2014.
“That would have been crazy if it would have panned out like that,” said Redwine, who committed to Miami along with Johnson the following year. “I hope that it could have panned out like that. Hopefully, something magical happens and we can all meet up back on the next level.”
The friends still check in on each other through social media, and Redwine said they’ve mostly sent each other funny videos of themselves from preseason practices. The game hasn’t come up much at all.
Redwine said he’s looking forward to the post-game picture they’ll take with their families, who will be wearing the same half-Tigers, half-Hurricanes T-shirt that Battle’s great grandfather will be wearing back home in Florida.
Battle hopes to live up to his half.
“Growing up a Cane and being able to beat my home team?” Battle said. “That would mean the world to me.”