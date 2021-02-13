A dramatic fifth inning on a cold Saturday night at Tiger Park allowed the LSU softball team to avoid back-to-back losses.
Amanda Doyle and Georgia Clark hit back-to-back home runs to lift the Tigers to a 5-3 victory over Kansas in the Tiger Classic.
After Taylor Pleasants walked with one out, Doyle launched a two-run home run to right-center field to give LSU a 4-3 lead. Clark followed with a shot over the left-center field wall for some insurance.
The outburst came a half-inning after Kansas (1-3) had taken the lead in the top of the fifth. Haleigh Harper hit a solo home run to tie the game 2-2, and Shelby Gayre hit a two-out RBI single off relief pitcher Shelbi Sunseri to give the Jayhawks a short-lived lead.
After LSU (2-1) rallied, Sunseri (2-0) allowed only a single in each of the sixth and seventh innings to slam the door.
Gayre opened the scoring with a solo home run for Kansas in the top of the second inning, but LSU quickly answered with Ciara Briggs' solo homer in the bottom of the inning.
The Tigers took the lead when Sunseri led off the bottom of the fourth with a double to left center. Pinch runner Anna Jones went to third on Briggs' bunt single, and, with one out, Morgan Cummins hit a sacrifice fly.
Maribeth Gorsuch started in the circle for LSU. She pitched 4-1/3 innings, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out two. She was charged with all three Jayhawks runs.
Briggs finished 2 for 3 for LSU. Gayre was 3 for 4 for Kansas.
Starting pitcher Hailey Reed (1-1) took the loss for Kansas, which opened its season with two losses to McNeese State on Friday before beating Central Arkansas earlier Saturday.
LSU finishes the Tiger Classic with a doubleheader against Central Arkansas starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Duke, the only remaining unbeaten team in the field, plays its final game at 10 a.m. against Kansas.
SOUTHEASTERN OPENS WITH SERIES WIN: In Hammond, the Lions slugged their way to taking three out of four in a season-opening series against South Dakota.
Southeastern won 11-0 on Thursday and swept a doubleheader 14-9 and 17-15 on Friday before losing the series finale 9-3 on Saturday.
The Lions also played North Texas in a late game Saturday.