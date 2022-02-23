Louisiana Tech left no room for mistakes.
As the errors piled up for LSU, so did the runs for the Bulldogs.
But it wasn’t just the errors, the Tigers were out-pitched and out-batted en route to an 11-4 loss.
Left-handed pitcher Cade Gibson retired the top of the Tigers’ batting lineup consistently, finishing the night with eight strikeouts, allowing three hits and three runs and only walking one through five innings of work. Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by Taylor Young, who went 3 for 4 in his at bats, including a double, triple and home run for four RBIs. Behind him, Phillip Matulia, finished 2 for 4 in his at-bats, bringing home three RBIs.
The Tigers were slow to start at the plate, as their fly balls and ground balls dropped short enough for the Bulldogs to make routine plays. The irony of that was– the same conditions that worked against the Tigers, worked in favor of the Bulldogs as short bounces in the infield and fly balls in the outfield that were normally automatic outs, teased the Tigers.
"We needed to control the ball much better and it literally was the entire infield tonight, there was not one guy who was excluded from that," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "We'll work on controlling the ball and getting better plate discipline."
But where the Tigers struggled the most was communication and missed connections.
Just as the Tigers came close to overcoming their losses, a sixth inning that featured three different pitchers and multiple substitutions showed that no matter who was on the field – it wasn’t the Tigers’ night.
"We just weren't as focused as we needed to be, everything we were taught fundamentally: having good direction and following our throws, that was the biggest part," first baseman Tre' Morgan said. "It's nothing serious."
In total, the Tigers used six pitchers, starting with left-hander Riley Cooper, who finished the game allowing six hits and earning three runs after facing 12 batters through two innings. He struck out one.
"He got behind the first hitter and then we didn't make a play," Johnson said. "Then, they put the ball in play with two strikes and got an infield hit out of it and just capitalized — that's what good teams do."
Young’s leadoff hit in the first inning lobbed to right center fence line, but its sudden drop fell past right fielder Jacob Berry’s glove, turning an easy out to a leadoff triple for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the first. Phillip Matulia followed up with an RBI single to put the Bulldogs up early, 1-0.
Cole McConnell’s ground ball bounced short of first, as Morgan ran up to catch it, Cooper took the bag alongside Doughty to prepare for the out, but McConnell reached first before Cooper could complete the play.
Steele Netterville’s ground ball to Jordan Thompson set up a double play that went wrong. Thompson connected to Doughty for the first out of the inning, but Morgan dropped Doughty’s throw. As the ball rolled away, Matulia, who had advanced to third, ran home to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
It could’ve been worse. Cooper struck out the next batter, and the next play was a sloppy out to close the inning. Morgan picked up a ground ball by Adarius Myers to his right, as Cooper ran to the bag to substitute for the out, Morgan sprinted and slid into first to tag Myers out just in time.
Gibson continued to command the strike zone for the Bulldogs, recording two straight strikeouts to kick off the second inning. Despite hitting the third, Gavin Dugas, with a pitch, Jack Merrifield would ground out on the next play to put the Bulldogs back at the plate.
And the second inning was the same song, different verse as the balls headed in the direction of third base.
Wade Elliott’s bouncy ground ball snuck just inside the left foul line, but its slow path deceived third baseman Jack Merrifield as he was unable to pick it up in time to make the throw to first for the out. Merrifield followed up by catching a flying foul ball for the first out. Logan McLeod’s ground ball bounced just to the left of Cooper. Merrifield, in a full sprint, struggled to scoop the ball up in time to make the play. Back at the top of the order, Taylor Young knocked a double to left field and a sac fly by Matulia scored the next run, bringing the damage to 4-0.
The Tigers changed pitchers in the third in attempt change the narrative. But as soon as Will Hellmers took the mound, Netterville knocked a home run to left field to make the score 5-0.
The Tigers saw their first pair of hits in the fourth inning as Thompson singled up the middle and Brayden Jobert knocked a home run to right center to narrow the gap, 5-2. Defensively, though, the Tigers were off to yet another ugly start.
After McLeod singled to right field and Young reached base on a fielder’s choice on another missed connection by Doughty to Morgan on the back end of a double play, left-handed pitcher Javen Coleman came in at the mound for the Tigers, pitching to contact a pair of pop flies to close out the inning.
LSU put together more successful at-bats in the top of the fifth when Merrifield drew a walk and Tyler McManus, who pinch hit for Alex Milazzo, crashed bullet single to right field. Morgan’s ground out scored the only run of the inning as Gibson retired Berry and Crews in order to amass seven strikeouts.
Jobert drew a walk in the top of the sixth, and Gavin Dugas brought him home to put the Tigers back into contention, within one run of the Bulldogs, 5-4.
"I was pleased after getting down 5-0 that we got back to 5-4," Johnson said. "I think that's a good sign."
But the Bulldogs ran away with the game in the bottom of the sixth as the Tigers committed three fielding errors, resulting in a four-run inning for the Bulldogs to bring the score to 9-4.
LSU tried a variety of things – putting Giovanni DiGiacomo at right field, McManus at catcher, then changed the pitchers twice. Eric Reyzelman came in for Coleman, then Paul Gervase came in for Reyzelman. Grant Taylor came in for Gervase in the bottom of the seventh, but that didn’t matter to Young, who crushed a two-run home run to right field to extend the lead, 11-4.
LSU tacked on its final two runs behind Gavin Dugas’ single, which recorded two RBIs to make the score 11-6. He finished with a team’s best effort from the plate, going 2 for 3 at bat for a total of three RBIs.
"I thought he saw the ball well, he stayed on the ball well, with two big time two-strike hits with runners in scoring position," Johnson said.