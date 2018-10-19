You've got questions, Les Miles has answers.
The former LSU football coach was a (mostly) open book Friday afternoon when he took to Reddit's r/CFB thread to answer questions from fans during an Ask Me Anything session covering a wide range of topics. Friday's session marked the second time Miles took to the social news website in the past year.
The myriad of topics Miles covered in the couple of hours he spent on the session covered topics, including his thoughts on LSU's chances at making the college football playoff, Joe Burrow's development, an idea for expanding the college football playoff and how social media has changed college recruiting.
He also took time to answer more light-hearted questions, including filling fans in on his time with LSU super fan Sid Ortis, a young man with cancer from Mountain Brook, Alabama, his "conversation" with Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino after the 2011 LSU-Arkansas game and a hilarious story about how his dog Huey.
See some of the highlights from Miles' AMA, as well as every question he answered, below.
- On Joe Burrow, and if he can lead the Tigers to the playoffs: "I think Joe Burrow is good enough to do it but honestly his history has yet to be written. I would say that he's fast, very accurate and understands exactly what his team needs from him to be successful. I think that he would compare pretty favorably to some of our better quarterbacks."
- Teams he sees competing for a playoff spot: "LSU. They got a quarterback who can throw and run, they can comfortably compete for a national championship. The next best team that may be able to get in there ... Clemson. I don't think that Clemson is as talented as the teams they’ve had the past couple of years but I think that they have the resources and experience to compete..."
- On his 2011 "handshake" with Bobby Petrino: "Hahaha! We didn't exchange pleasantries. The length of the handshake was contained. And we separated quickly. I'll leave it at that."
- The story of Huey: "He was a cross between a German Shepherd and a Saint Bernard. Huey was a beautiful animal. He could grab the doorknob with his teeth, bite down, turn the knob and go to the garage. If the garage was open he was gone. One time I came home and he had two dogs in the basement with him. I had no idea dogs brought their friends over to show them their place. I didn't want to kick the other dogs out because I didn't want to embarrass Huey in front of them. I want you to know something, the neighbor had a beautiful poodle and they had a big fence. Huey would go over that fence like nothing. There were several animals in the neighborhood whose owner suggested that Huey was the father and I don't disagree. He was an amazing animal."
