LSU pursued a major defensive end talent until the end, but 5-star prospect Jordan Burch chose South Carolina on Wednesday.
Burch entered the first day of the early signing period as the top rated uncommitted prospect, according to ESPN. 247Sports ranked Burch as the second-highest uncommitted player entering Wednesday, and the website pegged him the No. 2 overall strong-side defensive end of the 2020 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-5, 275 pound prospect out of Columbia, South Carolina also had interest in Clemson, Alabama, and Georgia.
Burch is a consensus 5-star prospect and rated in the top 10 of overall recruits according to most major recruiting websites.
Click here to see more LSU Early Signing Day coverage.