LSU guard James Bishop has entered the NCAA transfer portal, multiple outlets reported on Thursday afternoon
Matt Zenitz of AL.com first reported the news.
Bishop played in 16 of LSU's 31 games this season as a freshman and averaged 8.6 minutes played in those contests and registered an average of 3.1 points and 0.3 rebounds per game. He made 18 of 46 field-goal attempts for a shooting average of 39.1%.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Baltimore native's season high in points was 11 against Northwestern State in December where he made 4-of-7 shots from the floor.
Bishop was a 3-star prospect last year and ranked as the No. 155 overall prospect on 247Sports.
LSU graduated three senior guards from last season, all of whom were on scholarship in Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and Marshall Graves. With Bishop out of the picture, LSU has two veteran guards eligible to return for next year in rising senior Charles Manning and rising sophomore Javonte Smart.
LSU has already signed two guards in 5-star guard Cam Thomas and 3-star guard Jalen Cook.