LSU guard Tiara Young, at left in white, launches a last-second shot that wouldn't fall in between Rennia Davis (0) and Kasiyahna Kushkituah (11) of Tennessee, in their game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. LSU players worked their way back from several points behind to give the Lady Tigers a chance to pull out a win, but Young's last-second field goal wouldn't fall, and a Tennessee rebound sealed a 64-63 Volunteers win.