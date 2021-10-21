The former high school quarterback and college walk-on stood on the edge of the offensive line.

Jack Mashburn had become a crucial tight end, and during one of the first counter plays LSU ran against Florida on Saturday, he needed to provide a lead block.

Mashburn ran across the formation with left guard Ed Ingram, who handled an outside linebacker. Mashburn absorbed a defensive lineman and another linebacker, blocking them long enough for Tyrion Davis-Price to sprint past him for 10 yards. The play started a touchdown drive.

The sight became a regular occurrence during LSU’s upset win last weekend. As LSU used gap schemes, Mashburn provided lead block after lead block, clearing holes along with the rest of the offensive line. Davis-Price rushed behind him for a school-record 287 yards.

“He’s got great hips, great explosion, good feet, and he’s very smart,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “I think all those attributes help him. He’s our starting tight end, in my opinion, right now.”

It’s remarkable for Mashburn, who primarily played quarterback at St. Paul’s High School. He had offers to be a preferred walk-on at some smaller schools, but none of them reached the level of LSU.

“It's always been a dream of mine,” Mashburn said. “Whenever they told me I had the opportunity to walk on here, I couldn't pass it up.”

Mashburn initially hoped to play quarterback again, but LSU put him at tight end. He then moved to receiver for a season before returning to tight end earlier this year. LSU needed depth at tight end after the departure of freshman five-star player Arik Gilbert.

The room continued to thin, and for the first few games, LSU often used freshman wide receiver Jack Bech as a tight end. Bech willingly chipped defensive ends, but his skill set leaned toward catching passes. When LSU began using different blocking schemes to spark a fledgeling run game, it needed someone bigger at the position.

Mashburn arrived at LSU in 2019 around 205 pounds. He had gained another 25-30 by this season, and at 6-foot-3 with more bulk, he provided a logical option.

Against Kentucky, Mashburn foreshadowed what was to come by springing Davis-Price for a 30-yard gain. The next week, he practiced with the first-team offense.

“They prepared me earlier to be ready mentally and physically for the role that I played,” Mashburn said. “Then we repped, obviously, a lot of the main plays that we ran through that game. We did it against all different looks, so we had it all mapped out.”

The entire rushing attack broke through against Florida with counter runs. The offensive line blocked well. Davis-Price looked rejuvenated. And then there was Mashburn, running downfield to provide his running back a crease and give LSU’s offense an element it didn’t have earlier this season.

“He plays physical,” senior center Liam Shanahan said. “He's not afraid of contact. He just has a knack for getting his job done. He's a great asset for our offense.”

He is not counted on much to progress the passing game. He caught the first pass of his career Saturday, which went for 7 yards against the Gators.

Mashburn’s parents and brother sat in the stands. They had seen him play football his entire life and listened to him say he would one day play in Tiger Stadium when he was 5 years old. But the starting tight end at LSU?

“You always have hope,” his father, Kevin, said. “You want to be optimistic and hopeful that he'll get his break. But to actually get your break and do what he did with it is just … I can't put it in words.”