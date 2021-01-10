1. PREACH, SERMON
The Buckeyes were brilliant in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, romping past Clemson 49-28 with Justin Fields throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns. Still, the biggest key to Ohio State toppling Alabama may be RB Trey Sermon, who has rushed for 524 yards in the Buckeyes’ past two games. Ezekiel Elliott ran wild to lead Ohio State to the first CFP title. Sermon must outdo Bama’s Najee Harris if the Buckeyes are to win this time.
2. STOP THE ROLLING TIDE
Like LSU last year, his Crimson Tide leads the FBS in scoring with 48.2 points per game and averages 7.8 yards per play. Alabama only beat Notre Dame 31-14 in the Rose Bowl, its lowest point total of the season, but seemed to be just going through the motions at times. Beating Bama means somehow keeping that incredible offense, led by Heisman winner Devonta Smith of Amite, to another score somewhere in the low 30s.
3. PLAYING THE FIELD(S)
Fields took a shot to the ribs against Clemson and was hurting the rest of the night. He said he will play Monday. Fields was just 12 of 27 for 114 yards and two interceptions in the Big Ten title game against Northwestern. If he plays like that, Bama is certain to win. A lot of responsibility of defending him goes to the Tide’s all-Baton Rouge linebacker corps: Dylan Moses, Christopher Allen and Christian Harris.
4. AND THE WINNER IS …
Even Clemson coach Dabo Swinney must grudgingly admit Ohio State is worthy in some respect of being in the CFP after blasting the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Beating Alabama is another matter. The Buckeyes can win, but Fields’ marksmanship and Sermon’s running will have to be on point again to overcome a Bama onslaught of points. It’s hard to envision Ohio State managing that well enough to keep pace. ALABAMA 45, OHIO STATE 34.