lsuauburnfootball.091618 HS 1010.JPG

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches against Auburn in the first half, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU Athletics and the Tiger Athletic Fund announced the dates for the 2019 Coaches Caravan, a popular tour with LSU coaches traveling to four Louisiana cities and a stop in Houston.

This year's caravan will be a live radio show for fans to interact with LSU coaches and special guests. The tour kicks off May 6 in Shreveport and ends June 24 in New Orleans.

Memorabilia will be auctioned to benefit the TAF. The first one hundred guests at each event will receive one drink ticket and a commemorative t-shirt, according to LSU Athletics.

The event details and guest speakers vary by location.

Shreveport- Monday, May 6

6-8pm "Hangin' with Hester" special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar (7031 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105)

West Monroe -Tuesday, May 7

6-8pm "Hangin' with Hester" special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar (205 Basic Drive, West Monroe, LA 71292)

Houma - Monday, May 13

6-8pm "Hangin' with Hester" special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar (1795 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma, LA 70360)

Houston - Monday, June 3

Coaches Caravan Event hosted by the Houston Touchdown Club

Bayou City Event Center (9401 Knight Rd, Houston, TX)

Doors Open at 11am and Event begins at 12pm

6-8pm "Hangin' with Hester" special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

Little Woodrow's (702 Shepherd Drive, Houston, Texas 77007)

New Orleans - Monday, June 24

4-6pm WWL Radio Show special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show

Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar (4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70006)

View comments