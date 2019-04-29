LSU Athletics and the Tiger Athletic Fund announced the dates for the 2019 Coaches Caravan, a popular tour with LSU coaches traveling to four Louisiana cities and a stop in Houston.
This year's caravan will be a live radio show for fans to interact with LSU coaches and special guests. The tour kicks off May 6 in Shreveport and ends June 24 in New Orleans.
Memorabilia will be auctioned to benefit the TAF. The first one hundred guests at each event will receive one drink ticket and a commemorative t-shirt, according to LSU Athletics.
The event details and guest speakers vary by location.
Shreveport- Monday, May 6
6-8pm "Hangin' with Hester" special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show
Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar (7031 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105)
West Monroe -Tuesday, May 7
6-8pm "Hangin' with Hester" special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show
Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar (205 Basic Drive, West Monroe, LA 71292)
Houma - Monday, May 13
6-8pm "Hangin' with Hester" special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show
Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar (1795 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma, LA 70360)
Houston - Monday, June 3
Coaches Caravan Event hosted by the Houston Touchdown Club
Bayou City Event Center (9401 Knight Rd, Houston, TX)
Doors Open at 11am and Event begins at 12pm
6-8pm "Hangin' with Hester" special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show
Little Woodrow's (702 Shepherd Drive, Houston, Texas 77007)
New Orleans - Monday, June 24
4-6pm WWL Radio Show special edition Coaches Caravan Radio Show
Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar (4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA 70006)