LSU’s soccer match against Auburn, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantine of some of Auburn players, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday morning.
The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force. LSU and Auburn will explore an alternate date to play.
LSU’s next match is scheduled for Oct. 11 at Mississippi State. The match will air on SEC Network with a scheduled start time of 3 p.m.