To me, it was as good a sign as any how unmoored we are from our typical reality when neither LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri nor I could remember exactly when the College World Series championship series was supposed to have taken place.
I was pretty sure it was supposed to be sometime in the middle of last week, Mainieri thought it was supposed to have happened the week prior to that. We didn’t waste much energy debating the topic. This shouldn’t come as much of a shock, but Mainieri was right.
The point is he was talking from his home in Baton Rouge, and I was talking from my home in New Orleans, as we have been for each of the conversations we’ve had for previous iterations of these columns, weeks upon weeks without college baseball, and at no point during these last few months have we really talked about what we were missing out on in the here and now.
We would often look back at the past, a nice diversion for myself and for Mainieri and hopefully for the readers. We’ve covered the emotional spectrum in our talks. Mainieri has opened up about great triumphs, deep regrets and the death of a mentor. But we’ve largely left the present moment out, and maybe that is because of the relentless uniformity of it, the way the hours melted into days and weeks and months with us barely even realizing they were gone.
Hasn’t that been the strangest sensation? Mostly it has felt as if some cosmic force has hit the pause button on time, playing the same day on loop for months on end with the only change being the weather, yet I’m simultaneously aware I’ve been watching time sprint away. It was early spring when Mainieri and I first talked about the idea of a serialized column. The oppressive heat and afternoon thunderstorms tell me we’re in the swing of Louisiana summer now. What have I done in between?
So the college baseball season would already be over by now?
For two full weeks already?
“I lost track,” Mainieri said, though thinking back on it now, I’m not sure I believe him. “The days are running into each other.”
I wanted to talk to Mainieri throughout this historical time because I knew he would be honest and forthcoming. Purposely, we almost never went into our conversations with any sort of structure. Without fail, he’d ask me what I wanted to talk about, and I’d yield the floor right back, letting his thoughts point him true like wind for a weather vane.
But for this, which will serve as the last of these columns, I figured I would try to do my job and provide at least a little structure. Mainieri is an accomplished perspective giver, I just wanted to give him some scaffolding. Maybe it’d be relevant for all of us.
What I learned is he has not been one to idly watch the time go by. He may have been confined to his home like most everybody else, but he has used this time for introspection. Maybe Mainieri really wasn’t aware of when the CWS finals were supposed to have taken place, but he was keenly aware of time’s passage because he doesn’t have much of it left as a baseball coach.
“I know my career is winding down,” Mainieri said. “I want to make sure I’m the best coach I can possibly be for these young men down the stretch of my career, and when you have something taken away from you, it makes you appreciate what you have more.”
Mainieri has not devoted much mental energy toward what was lost in terms of college baseball. He has tried to keep the bigger picture in sight, that right now the doctors and the nurses and the grocery store clerks mean more than the baseball coach with the $1 million salary.
This is not to say he does not long for what he lost. Mainieri is 62 years old now, and he only plans on coaching a few more years. One of his last seasons to work with young players was unexpectedly and abruptly taken from him. He feels that, it’s painful — he just can’t dwell on it.
Instead, he turns his focus toward the years he has remaining as a coach, to squeeze the most he can out of them. Maybe, he thinks, he can show a little more patience. Perhaps he can listen to the message he preaches to his own players.
“I keep telling the players to be grateful for what they have, but I need to keep reminding myself for how grateful I should be for what I had,” Mainieri said.
This week, Mainieri hosted a team meeting via teleconference on Zoom. It was, officially, the first team meeting held prior to the 2021 season. Mainieri speaks about Zoom with a hint of disdain. He is an old school coach with an appreciation for analog human interaction: The pat on the back, the squeeze of a shoulder, the subtle — and when required, the not so subtle — raising of his voice. That is the way he knows to get the most out of his players. How, he wonders, can you inspire when talking into a box?
Regardless, he went into this call facing the realities of the present and what he hopes for the future. The coronavirus, of course, has made things different beyond the fact that he met them virtually. Currently he has 40 players, five more than he’d typically be allowed. Unspoken while they talk is the idea that the coronavirus might still have the world in a vice grip come next spring.
Mainieri wanted to inspire, but he wanted it to be grounded in reality. He told his 2021 team there are two lessons it can take from present day.
First up: Life is not fair. Mainieri considers this a sort of binary lesson, because individuals have only two ways to respond to it. He told his players they can sulk about how awful this year has been, to feel sorry for themselves and what they lost, or they can choose to instead approach it with a positive attitude.
The more interesting lesson is the second one, though, because this is the one that feels immediate and of the time. This is the one that feels powerful if wielded correctly.
“You can’t take anything for granted ever again,” Mainieri said. “Stuff can be taken away from you with the snap of a finger. It’s a good reminder not only for 18-22 year-olds, it’s also a good reminder for 62-year-old coaches at the end of their career.
“And I can assure you I’m going to enjoy every day that I’m allowed to coach players on a baseball field because I realize how fragile everything is now.”
Beyond the stories on his own team, he watched his signees as high school seniors and junior college sophomores effectively lose their final seasons. He saw his 87-year-old mother confined to an apartment at St. James Place with no social interaction for months. He thinks about all this as he thinks about time.
The people he is tasked with molding are between 18-22 years old. He knows this is supposed to be the time of their lives, when they get to play ball and be the carefree big men on campus. He knows this because he felt the same way as a college baseball player 40 years ago, when he finished college and said those were the greatest years of his life.
In the four decades since Mainieri has gotten married, he’s had kids and his kids have gotten married and now he has grandkids. His perspective has changed, but he is still capable of empathizing with his team because he was once them.
So, when Paul Mainieri met with his 2021 team on the infernal Zoom teleconference, he talked about the here and now and he talked about the future, and he talked about both in an openly positive manner. He believes that the only thing that can get us out of this rut we are all stuck in currently is hope that everything will get back to something that feels normal.
“Hope is a wonderful thing,” Mainieri said. “When you take away hope, life is hard. But when you have hope there is always something to look forward to, and that’s what I’m trying to share with our players, and wanting them to look forward to the future. I don’t know what the future has in store for us or when things are going to be back to normal, but we’re hoping that it’s going to be sooner than later.
“That’s what inspires me. It’s right around the corner that we’re going to be out there on the field working with the players and seeing them develop as people, developing as players, seeing our team mold together.”
He hopes a year from now, he is 63 years old and his team of 40 players are celebrating a national championship.
Hope? A year? Those two things don’t feel that far off, do they?