Will Wade didn't get any new players on the first day of the spring signing period Wednesday, but he could be on the verge of losing one from this year's squad.
Sophomore guard Aundre Hyatt entered the NCAA transfer portal, a move that was mildly surprising after he started half the season in LSU's run to an NCAA tournament bid.
The 6-foot-6 Hyatt actually spent three seasons at LSU after reclassifying from the 2019 recruiting class. He enrolled in school in Aug. 2018 and redshirted that season before playing mostly as a reserve the past two years.
A native of the Bronx, New York, Hyatt started 15 of 24 games he played in this season and helped LSU to a 19-10 record. The Tigers were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament with an 86-78 loss to Michigan.
He averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 15.9 minutes of playing time this season and 2.9 points and 2.5 points for his two-year LSU career.
This season, Hyatt shot 44.7% from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the 3-point arc. He also connected on 73.7% of his free throws.
He played in 53 career games with 17 starts with two of his best games in an LSU uniform coming in the final three games of this season.
Hyatt had eight points and eight rebounds in a heartbreaking 80-79 loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference tournament final.
Six days later, he produced his first double-double as a collegian with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-61 win over St. Bonaventure in the NCAA tournament.
Hyatt also had four of LSU's five blocks that day in a strong effort on both ends of the floor.
Hyatt is the fourth player to leave the program since the end of the season.
Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days all declared for the NBA draft last week.