Sometimes the broadcast just runs out of interesting things to say -- other times they break out the "now loves crawfish" knowledge bomb.

After LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ran for a 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Texas A&M, the SEC Network broadcast went into a did-you-know moment about the Ohio native.

The focus? That the Ohio State transfer is a darling of LSU fans, and that he "now loves crawfish." They also broke out the Burreaux version of the junior QB's last name, and added that Burrow had said he'd be willing to wear it on the back of his jersey.

Burrow has started every game for LSU this season after transferring. He took part in a four-way battle for the starting job, beating out sophomore Myles Brennan, who has served as the backup this season. The other two players competing for the job -- Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan -- chose to transfer before the season started.

Heading into the regular season finale against Texas A&M, Burrow had thrown for 2,230 yards and nine touchdowns.

