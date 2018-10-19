Paired with the context of Florida's 27-19 win over LSU, the Mississippi State defense can seem daunting.

The Gators overwhelmed LSU with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks, and the Mississippi State defense is tied 21st nationally with 51 total tackles for loss.

The Bulldogs have the ability to disrupt LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, and the LSU offensive line will need to protect him in order to secure a Top 5 matchup with Alabama at Tiger Stadium in a few weeks.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Senior defensive end Montez Sweat had three tackles for loss and three sacks by himself in Mississippi State's 23-9 win over Auburn last week, and Sweat's 7½ sacks this season are tied for fourth in the nation.

Containing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons could be even more difficult for LSU than Sweat. The preseason All-American was named First Team All-SEC last season, and according to the 6-4, 310-pound junior's official profile, he can bench over 450 pounds, squat over 600 pounds and carries just 15 percent body fat.

+2 Meet LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips, the 'Unique Gent' from East Nashville The Unique Gents of East Nashville made note of the young linebacker with the infectious smile.

Not the easiest defender to make a debut against, which LSU true freshman guard Chasen Hines will do when he starts for the first time in his career at left guard.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday evening that Hines would be starting, filling in for Garrett Brumfield, who is still nursing a knee injury he suffered Sept. 22 against Louisiana Tech.

Simmons is the best defensive tackle LSU has faced since Miami’s Gerald Willis, who recorded four tackles for loss and a sack in the season-opener, and Orgeron said Monday that he thinks Simmons is “probably the best defensive tackle in the country" and that Hines "has a big task ahead of him."