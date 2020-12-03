Editor’s note: This is the 11th in a series of excerpts from The Advocate’s book, “LSU BY THE NUMBERS,” celebrating the best player (and other greats) to wear each number in Tigers football history. This week: No. 93, Chad Lavalais.
No football player had a more unusual path to LSU than Chad Lavalais.
Born in Marksville in 1979, Lavalais was an all-state tight end at Marksville High School who also punted and returned kickoffs (averaging 34.5-yards per return), making him a coveted prospect in the class of 1998. But a qualifying ACT score proved elusive.
Lavalais was out of football two years, spending eight months of that time working as a guard at the Avoyelles Parish prison near his home. It was an experience that motivated him to get eligible.
“It was a reality check,” Lavalais said. “I had to get out of that small town.”
Nick Saban re-recruited Lavalais after he became LSU’s coach in late 1999. Saban encouraged him to take the ACT again, and after working with tutors, Lavalais finally passed, arriving at LSU as a 21-year-old freshman in 2000.
Lavalais played a mostly backup role that first season, but was a full-time starter after that. He earned All-SEC honors in 2002 with 66 tackles and earned All-American status in 2003 with a dominant season that included 61 tackles and seven sacks.
Teammate Marcus Spears, himself an All-American in 2004, recalled Lavalais’ performance in a 31-7 rout of Auburn: eight tackles, including three for loss, with a sack.
“The film doesn’t lie,” said Spears, who played defensive end. “He made so many plays. They had (running backs) Cadillac Williams and Ronnie Brown, and he took over the game. It was Aaron Donald-type stuff.”
Lavalais’ most memorable play came Nov. 22 at Ole Miss, the rivalry’s biggest game in decades.
LSU went to Oxford No. 4 in the BCS rankings, but a 19-7 loss in October to Florida left the Tigers (9-1, 5-1 SEC) with no margin for error in their quest for the SEC Championship Game and the national championship. That’s because the No. 15-ranked Rebels (8-2, 6-0) would clinch a berth in the SEC title game with a win.
It was a struggle from the start. On the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage, Matt Mauck overthrew Michael Clayton and Ole Miss cornerback Travis Johnson ran back an interception for a touchdown, sending Vaught-Hemingway Stadium into a frenzy.
LSU took a 17-7 lead early in the fourth quarter when Mauck hit Devery Henderson on a 53-yard touchdown pass. But Ole Miss came right back to make it a 17-14 game on a 10-yard Eli Manning pass to Brandon Jacobs. Nearly 11 drama-filled minutes remained.
After missing a tying field goal with 4:15 left, the Rebels faced fourth-and-10 at their 42 with 1:50 remaining. Manning took the snap but tripped over the foot of left guard Doug Buckles and fell to the turf, a turnover on downs. Buckles’ foot was in Manning’s way because Lavalais shoved him backward. Six weeks later, Lavalais was on the podium as the Tigers lifted the BCS crystal ball after a 21-14 Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma in the BCS national championship game.
“I think Chad had the best season by a defensive tackle I’ve ever seen,” Spears said. “I’m not sure there was as dominant a defensive presence in college football.”
Lavalais was selected in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, where he played for two seasons.
