LSU dropped its bombshell hire of Kim Mulkey on Sunday afternoon, and it didn't take long for the reaction to start churning across social media.
The hall-of-fame coach is leaving Baylor after 21 dominant seasons that included three national championships and is returning home to her native Louisiana.
Scroll below for some of the best reaction from the hire, starting with:
BAYLOR THEMSELVES
...
Thank you @KimMulkey. What a remarkable 21 years in Waco.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 25, 2021
Statements from AD Mack Rhoades and President Livingstone: https://t.co/x34DpyPrzh#SicEm pic.twitter.com/6xP1UycP5g
...
We are who we are because of you.— Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) April 25, 2021
Thank you Coach.#SicEm | @KimMulkey pic.twitter.com/ihzqT6l58X
...
Thank you, @KimMulkey, for all you've done here at Baylor!— Baylor University (@Baylor) April 25, 2021
We wish you the very best back home in Louisiana. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/RBL4mzh4zb
LSU, TOO
...
Get your popcorn ready in the PMAC 🍿— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 25, 2021
Welcome home, @KimMulkey! https://t.co/DLh5DVPMnL
KRAMER ROBERTSON
...
Hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep in my life... GEAUX TIGERS!!! https://t.co/Wfn9rhqwR3— Kramer Robertson (@KramerR3) April 25, 2021
...
"I've been wanting this for a long time. It's home for her. And it feels like home for me after being in college there for four years."— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 25, 2021
Former @LSUbaseball star @KramerR3 reacts to the huge hire of his mother Kim Mulkey by @LSUwbkb.
"I've known for a few days now." @WAFB #LSU pic.twitter.com/zibYjbeNGV
MARCUS SPEARS
...
Heart Flutters!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/BKwJjZFvjg— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) April 25, 2021
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
...
Welcome home @KimMulkey 👏 https://t.co/xHKKK0Ixij— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 25, 2021
MORE
...
Wondering the last time a college coach of this level of accomplishment (3 NCAA titles, top 5 program) in any sport went directly from one school to another? https://t.co/11fPUbW52x— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 25, 2021
...
By the way, here are some of LSU AD Scott Woodward hires through the years (he was at Texas A&M and Washington before LSU):— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 25, 2021
Kim Mulkey (LSU)
Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)
Buzz Williams (Texas A&M)
Chris Petersen (Washington)
NOT. BAD. AT. ALL. https://t.co/Aw36xc2oNM
...
LETS GEAUX!!!! Great recruiting @KramerR3 !!! @KimMulkey so thankful to have you at LSU!! Can’t wait to watch you build the @LSUwbkb program to the top!! GEAUX Tigers!! https://t.co/B6IkkEK5R6— Alden Cartwright (@ACartwright32) April 25, 2021
...
The seemingly impossible just happened...the #SEC just got a whole lot tougher. https://t.co/v6FVrqlQqK— Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) April 25, 2021
...
IT HAPPENED!!!!— Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) April 25, 2021
A blockbuster hire by LSU! https://t.co/XntZY6Etk2
...
Baylor & Kim Mulkey were two parts of a tandem I expected to last forever. Damn. Sometimes great things just...end. https://t.co/d2P9UTtrNZ— Tyler Bouldin (@tylerbouldin) April 25, 2021
