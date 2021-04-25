LSU dropped its bombshell hire of Kim Mulkey on Sunday afternoon, and it didn't take long for the reaction to start churning across social media.

The hall-of-fame coach is leaving Baylor after 21 dominant seasons that included three national championships and is returning home to her native Louisiana.

Scroll below for some of the best reaction from the hire, starting with:

Thank you @KimMulkey. What a remarkable 21 years in Waco.



Statements from AD Mack Rhoades and President Livingstone: https://t.co/x34DpyPrzh#SicEm pic.twitter.com/6xP1UycP5g — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 25, 2021 ...

We are who we are because of you.



Thank you Coach.#SicEm | @KimMulkey pic.twitter.com/ihzqT6l58X — Baylor Lady Bears (@BaylorWBB) April 25, 2021 ...

Thank you, @KimMulkey, for all you've done here at Baylor!



We wish you the very best back home in Louisiana. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/RBL4mzh4zb — Baylor University (@Baylor) April 25, 2021 ...

Get your popcorn ready in the PMAC 🍿



Welcome home, @KimMulkey! https://t.co/DLh5DVPMnL — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 25, 2021 ...

Hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep in my life... GEAUX TIGERS!!! https://t.co/Wfn9rhqwR3 — Kramer Robertson (@KramerR3) April 25, 2021 ... "I've been wanting this for a long time. It's home for her. And it feels like home for me after being in college there for four years."



Former @LSUbaseball star @KramerR3 reacts to the huge hire of his mother Kim Mulkey by @LSUwbkb.



"I've known for a few days now." @WAFB #LSU pic.twitter.com/zibYjbeNGV — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 25, 2021 ...

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

MORE

MORE COVERAGE

+4 Kim Mulkey is new LSU women's basketball coach, leaving Baylor in blockbuster hire Kim Mulkey, the south Louisiana native who rose from small-town high school star to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is set to be LSU’s n…