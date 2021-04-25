Kim Mulkey

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey celebrates after winning the 2012 NCAA women's tournament with son and former LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson and daughter Makenzie Robertson.

 File photo

LSU dropped its bombshell hire of Kim Mulkey on Sunday afternoon, and it didn't take long for the reaction to start churning across social media.

The hall-of-fame coach is leaving Baylor after 21 dominant seasons that included three national championships and is returning home to her native Louisiana.

Scroll below for some of the best reaction from the hire, starting with: 

BAYLOR THEMSELVES

...
...
...

 

LSU, TOO

...

 

KRAMER ROBERTSON

... ...

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

 

MARCUS SPEARS

...

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

...

MORE

... ... ... ... ... ...

MORE COVERAGE

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

View comments