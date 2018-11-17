Contrary to what you may have heard, Odell Beckham Jr. DOES NOT hold the patent on one-handed catches in Baton Rouge.

As LSU warmed up on senior night before its game with Rice, senior tight end Foster Moreau showed off their hands catching passes from backup quarterback Myles Brennan.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The game was set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

MORE COVERAGE

LSU vs. Rice live updates: Tigers taking care of business in Death Valley The No. 7 LSU Tigers look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win over the Rice Owls Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.