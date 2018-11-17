Moreau

LSU tight end Foster Moreau goes up for a one-handed catch before the Tigers face off with Rice (screenshot via video). 

Contrary to what you may have heard, Odell Beckham Jr. DOES NOT hold the patent on one-handed catches in Baton Rouge. 

As LSU warmed up on senior night before its game with Rice, senior tight end Foster Moreau showed off their hands catching passes from backup quarterback Myles Brennan. 

Can't see video below? Click here.

The game was set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

MORE COVERAGE

View comments