So far, so good for all LSU softball’s new faces in the everyday lineup. The Tigers have one more non-conference game before the season gets real with SEC play this week.
No. 5 LSU (20-3) plays host to South Alabama (8-16) at 6 p.m. Tuesday before heading the South Carolina for the conference opening series.
LSU looked solid while dispatching Campbell and Illinois State twice each in the LSU Round Robin. The Tigers beat Campbell 21-0 and 5-1 while beat the Cardinals 5-1 and 9-1. The pitching staff, which leads the nation in ERA (0.93), allowed three earned runs, and senior center fielder Aliyah Andrews extended her hitting streak to 14 games with eight hits in the series.
Coach Beth Torina complimented the play of younger players, with LSU returning only three everyday starters from last season.
“Our young kids have grown a lot already, not just in at-bats and pitch selection but on defense,” Torina said. “We’re making not just routine plays but great ones too. The young kids have proven they can handle the weight of everything we need them to do."
Senior pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch, who threw a three-hitter Sunday to improve to 4-1, said even freshmen have established themselves.
“They’re being leaders on the field, using their voices,” Gorsuch said. “At first they were a little timid, learning what to do and where to go. Now you have (freshman shortstop) Taylor Pleasants stepping up using her voice to tell us where to throw the ball. She’s made a huge jump from the beginning of the season. (Freshman outfielder) Ciara Briggs has looked super good; she has a good arm and has looked good at the plate.”
Pleasants hit her third home run, drove in five runs and walked five times while playing errorless ball. Briggs had five hits in 11 at-bats for the weekend.
SEC stats
LSU is the second-best hitting team in the conference with a .333 team average, behind Kentucky with a .362 mark. The Tigers aren’t putting up the power numbers like last year with 18 home runs, which ties them for 10th with Auburn. Georgia has 31 and Kentucky 30 home runs to lead the way.
In addition to leading the nation in ERA, the pitching staff is tops in the SEC holding opponents to a .152 combined batting average.
Andrews leads the SEC with 16 stolen bases.
About South Alabama
South Alabama is 8-16 but has won four of its past six games and beat Appalachian State two of three last weekend. Outfielder Amanda Flynn is the Jaguars’ leading hitter at .338. First baseman Kamdyn Kvistad is batting .312 with two home runs and a team-best 18 RBIs.
This weekend
LSU is one of three teams — Tennessee and Mississippi State are the others — that open conference play this weekend. South Carolina is 15-6 overall and 1-2 in league play, having dropped a series to Georgia last weekend.