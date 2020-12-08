The Southeastern Conference office on Tuesday released tip times and potential TV networks for the 126-game league schedule that is scheduled to begin Dec. 29.
The conference previously announced dates and sites for all 14 teams, with LSU taking on Texas A&M in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on opening night.
On Tuesday, the Tigers learned they will face the Aggies at 6 p.m. with the game to be televised by the SEC Network.
It will be the first of nine home games for LSU, which is 3-1 following an 86-55 rout of Louisiana Tech on Sunday night.
After the Texas A&M game, LSU will play at Florida on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. CST. The contest with the Gators will be televised nationally by CBS.
Two other highly-anticipated games have Will Wade's team visiting reigning league champion Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 23 and hosting preseason favorite Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The Kentucky game in Rupp Arena carries a 5 p.m. CST start and will be televised by ESPN.
The matchup in the PMAC with No. 12 Tennessee, the only SEC team in the AP rankings released Monday, is set for 1 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2.
The schedule runs through March 2 with an open playing date scheduled for the first weekend in March if needed for any makeup conference games.
A game time for LSU’s Jan. 30 home game against Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge will be announced at a later date.
LSU has four more conference games before beginning league play.
The Tigers will go against South Florida on Saturday in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta's State Farm Arena, then return home for games with UNO (Dec. 16), North Texas (Dec. 19) and VCU (Dec. 22).
LSU's SEC schedule
All times Central
Tue., Dec. 29 — Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN
Sat., Jan. 2 — at Florida, 1 p.m., CBS
Wed., Jan. 6 — Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
Sat., Jan. 9 — at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN
Wed., Jan. 13 — Arkansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U
Sat., Jan. 16 — South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SECN
Tue., Jan. 19 — Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN/2/U
Sat., Jan. 23 — at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
Tue., Jan. 26 — at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SECN
Wed., Feb. 3 — at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN/2/U
Sat., Feb. 6 — Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN/2
Wed., Feb. 10 — at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U
Sat. Feb. 13 — Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN/2
Wed., Feb. 17 — at Ole Miss, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U
Sat., Feb. 20 — Auburn, 3 or 5 p.m., ESPN/2
Tue., Feb. 23 — at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
Sat., Feb. 27 — at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN/2
Tue., March 2 — Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN