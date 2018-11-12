LSU starting cornerback Kristian Fulton was among eight missing players on defense during Monday's open portion of open practice.

Ed Orgeron said Monday afternoon that Fulton would be out "for a while" after he was bent awkwardly while defending a pass against Arkansas Saturday night.

Starting free safety John Battle could play against Rice on Saturday, Orgeron said, and Battle ran through drills Monday with the rest of the defensive backs.

Others missing in Monday's open portion of practice:

- Starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, who has an arm injury. Orgeron said won't play against Rice, but might return for the regular season finale at Texas A&M.

- Backup defensive ends Glen Logan, who played in place of Fehoko at Arkansas, and Justin Thomas.

- Starting nose guard Ed Alexander.

- Backup cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who Orgeron said could play in place of Fulton against Rice.

- Second team Bench linebacker Travez Moore, and third team Field linebacker Dantrieze Scott.