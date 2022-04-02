AUGUSTA, Ga. —
When a short birdie putt at the 16th hole tumbled into the cup to give Latanna Stone a two-stroke lead with two to play, the LSU golfer had the trophy in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur within her grasp.
A few moments later, Stone had let that prize slip away, a double bogey-bogey finish dropping her into a stunning tie for second with teammate Ingrid Lindblad, who had finished the day’s best round hours earlier.
Lindblad also bogeyed 18, a mistake that cost her a shot at a playoff with the surprising winner, 16-year old Anna Davis. The two LSU juniors finished at even-par 216 while Davis, who shot a final-round 69, finished at 1 under.
“I kind of knew where I stood on 17, and I was just thinking par out,” said Stone, who shot three straight 72s. “I just didn't have the right club and kind of left myself with a difficult up-and-down (in front of 17 green). I was trying to be aggressive and just kind of lost it, but I thought I could get it back on 18.”
Stone drove right in the trees on 18, punched out short, chipped long and missed a par putt coming back trying to force a playoff with Davis.
Despite her disappointment, Stone was appreciative of the crowd supporting her during the final round.
“I'm really overwhelmed,” she said. “I wasn't expecting that, and that kind of really brought me to tears. I just have never experienced quite a large crowd like that and have them support me, which I'm going to cherish that forever. I'm going to remember walking down there and hearing my name and ‘Go Tigers,’ and all of their support really made me feel a lot better.”
Lindblad shot a 77 in Friday’s finish of the weather-delayed second round at Champions Retreat Golf Club and was four strokes back of co-leaders Stone and fellow Swedish golfer Beatrice Wallin going into the final round at Augusta National.
But Lindblad, the world’s No. 2-ranked women’s amateur, put on a final-round charge worthy of the Masters tournament itself. She was 5 under for the day before her bogey at 18, with a birdie-eagle combination at Nos. 7 and 8 and another eagle at No. 15.
“On 15 I hit a driver that I think the patrons thought it was too far right, but I came down, and it's middle of the fairway,” said Lindblad, who tied for third in this tournament last year. “Had a 7-iron in. Hit it really good. Had a three-or-four-footer for eagle, and it just felt really easy.”
Last year’s ANWA was played in front of limited fans because of the pandemic, but this year there were thousands in attendance. The atmosphere made an impression on Lindblad.
“In college we play with a few parents and coaches and some friends maybe, but here it's like, thousands of people,” she said. “It's just a great experience.”
Stone and Lindblad will be back in action in two weeks when LSU plays in the Southeastern Conference Women’s Golf Championships in Birmingham, Alabama starting April 13.