The LSU and Tulane men's basketball teams have learned their opponents for the Nov. 21-23 Cayman Islands Classic.
LSU and Tulane, however, are in opposite brackets and can only meet on the tournament's final day.
LSU will face Illinois State in its opener on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. CST, while Tulane takes on Nevada at 4 p.m.
Akron and Western Kentucky will play at 12:30 p.m. in the other contest in the LSU bracket.
The LSU-Illinois State and Akron-Western Kentucky winners play at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 for a spot in the championship game. The losers meet at 10 a.m.
The Tulane-Nevade winner plays the Rhode Island-Kansas State survivor at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 with the first-round losers meeting at 4 p.m.