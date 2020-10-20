BR.mississippistatelsu.092720 HS 1946.JPG
Buy Now

Fans cheer as LSU linebacker Jabril Cox (19) runs into the end zone on a pick six against Mississippi State on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A limited number of single-game tickets are available for the South Carolina game. Tickets are mobile only this season and are available through LSU’s athletic ticket website, LSUTix.net.

As of Tuesday afternoon there were only a couple hundred single-game tickets left according to Robert Munson, LSU senior associate athletic director for external communications. There were a few in Tiger Stadium’s lower bowl, but most were located in the upper decks. Ticket prices range from $75-125.

LSU only allowed season ticket holders and students in for its first home game, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments