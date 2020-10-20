A limited number of single-game tickets are available for the South Carolina game. Tickets are mobile only this season and are available through LSU’s athletic ticket website, LSUTix.net.
As of Tuesday afternoon there were only a couple hundred single-game tickets left according to Robert Munson, LSU senior associate athletic director for external communications. There were a few in Tiger Stadium’s lower bowl, but most were located in the upper decks. Ticket prices range from $75-125.
LSU only allowed season ticket holders and students in for its first home game, Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.