The Advocate's 2021 SEC Preview
The race for the league crown, top players and games to watch as league play starts Tuesday night (KenPom rankings, ESPN/Joe Lunardi bracketology as of Sunday).
Team capsules
ALABAMA
Coach: Nate Oats (2nd season)
Record: 5-3
Players to watch: G John Petty, G Jaden Shackelford, G/F Herbert Jones
Best win: Defeated Providence 88-71
Worst loss: Lost to Western Kentucky 73-71
KenPom rank: 55
ESPN Bracketology: Not listed.
ARKANSAS
Coach: Eric Musselman (2nd season)
Record: 8-0
Players to watch: G Moses Moody, G Desi Sills, G JD Notae
Best win: Defeated North Texas 69-54
Worst loss: N/A
KenPom rank: 35
ESPN Bracketology: No. 9 seed
AUBURN
Coach: Bruce Pearl (7th season)
Record: 6-2
Players to watch: G Justin Powell, G Allen Flanigan, F Jaylin Williams
Best win: Defeated Memphis 74-71
Worst loss: Lost to Central Florida 63-55
KenPom rank: 65
ESPN Bracketology: Not listed
FLORIDA
Coach: Mike White (6th season)
Record: 3-1
Players to watch: G Tre Mann, G Scottie Lewis, G Noah Locke
Best win: Defeated Boston College 93-70
Worst loss: Lost to Florida State 83-71
KenPom rank: 22
ESPN Bracketology: No. 7 seed
GEORGIA
Coach: Tom Crean (3rd season)
Record: 7-0
Players to watch: F Toumani Camara, G Sahvir Wheeler, G Justin Kier
Best win: Defeated Cincinnati 83-68
Worst loss: N/A
KenPom rank: 85
ESPN Bracketology: Not listed
KENTUCKY
Coach: John Calipari (12th season)
Record: 1-6
Players to watch: G Brandon Boston, G Terrence Clarke, F Olivier Sarr
Best win: Defeated Morehead State 81-45
Worst loss: Lost to Notre Dame 64-63
KenPom rank: 52
ESPN Bracketology: Not listed
LSU
Coach: Will Wade (4th season)
Record: 5-1
Players to watch: F Trendon Watford, G Javonte Smart, F Darius Days
Best win: Defeated Louisiana Tech 86-55
Worst loss: Lost to Saint Louis 85-81
KenPom rank: 36
ESPN Bracketology: No. 9 seed
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Coach: Ben Howland (6th season)
Record: 5-3
Players to watch: G D.J. Stewart, G Iverson Molinar, F Tolu Smith
Best win: Defeated North Texas 69-63
Worst loss: Lost to Liberty 84-73
KenPom rank: 80
ESPN Bracketology: Not listed
MISSOURI
Coach: Cuonzo Martin (4th season)
Record: 6-0
Players to watch: G Xavier Pinson, G Mark Smith, G Dru Smith
Best win: Defeated Illinois 81-78
Worst loss: N/A
KenPom rank: 39
ESPN Bracketology: No. 5 seed
OLE MISS
Coach: Kermit Davis (3rd season)
Record: 5-1
Players to watch: G Devontae Shuler, F Romello White, F KJ Buffen
Best win: Defeated UNC Wilmington 78-58
Worst loss: Lost to Dayton 65-62
KenPom rank: 32
ESPN Bracketology: Not listed
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (9th season)
Record: 1-2
Players to watch: G AJ Lawson, G Jermaine Couisnard, F Justin Minaya
Best win: Defeated Tulsa 69-58
Worst loss: Lost to Liberty 78-62
KenPom rank: 64
ESPN Bracketology: Not listed
TENNESSEE
Coach: Rick Barnes (6th season)
Record: 6-0
Players to watch: G Victor Bailey, F John Fulkerson, G Jaden Springer
Best win: Defeated Colorado 56-47
Worst loss: N/A
KenPom rank: 9
ESPN Bracketology: No. 3 seed
TEXAS A&M
Coach: Buzz Williams (2nd season)
Record: 5-1
Players to watch: G/F Savion Flagg, F Emanuel Miller, G Quenton Jackson
Best win: Defeated Wofford 70-52
Worst loss: Lost to TCU 73-55
KenPom rank: 75
ESPN Bracketology: Not listed
VANDERBILT
Coach: Jerry Stackhouse (2nd season)
Record: 4-2
Players to watch: G Scotty Pippen Jr., F Dylan Disu, G D.J. Harvey
Best win: Defeated Valparaiso 77-71
Worst loss: Lost to Davidson 85-65
KenPom rank: 135
ESPN Bracketology: Not listed
NOTE: The KenPom.com rankings, the creation of the highly-respected college basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy, are used here for the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET rankings) which haven’t been released yet.
Sizing up the league
(As of Dec. 27)
1. Tennessee
Season was delayed a bit longer than most, but the balanced Vols are 6-0 and are moving up in the polls.
2. Florida
Received a tough blow when Keyontae Johnson was lost to heart problem; UF hasn’t played in 17 days.
3. LSU
The Tigers have won four in a row and Will Wade believes the Tigers are headed in the right direction.
4. Missouri
Cuonzo Martin has an experienced, veteran team that has already topped Oregon, Illinois and Wichita State.
5. Arkansas
The Hogs are 8-0, but the resume is not very impressive with their best victory coming over North Texas.
6. Ole Miss
Kermit Davis’ team hasn’t beaten a ranked team, but it has one of the stingiest defenses in the country.
7. Alabama
The Crimson Tide is loaded with talent, but they have yet to come up with a signature win this season.
8. Auburn
Bruce Pearl’s roster took some big hits in the NBA draft and the new Tigers are struggling to get it together.
9. Kentucky
The Wildcats are 1-6 for the first time since … 1911. That’s astonishing, but they could get it going at any time.
10. Texas A&M
Buzz Williams got it going late last season, but the Aggies have a lot more work to do in conference play.
11. Mississippi State
Like Auburn, State had some important roster losses. The Bulldogs’ defense has been shaky at best so far.
12. Georgia
The ’Dogs are one of four unbeatens in the SEC, and the most unlikeliest, even though they did beat Cincinnati.
13. South Carolina
Frank Martin’s team has had a rough start with three games played and two COVID pauses. Stay tuned.
14. Vanderbilt
Vandy showed improvement to 3-15 after going winless in the SEC in 2019, but it still has some work to do.
Five players to watch
(listed alphabetically)
• Brandon Boston, Kentucky
Guard, 6-6, Freshman
Nation’s No. 5 prospect was preseason first-team All-SEC pick. He’s averaging 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, but is shooting just 36.7% in Cats’ horrid start.
• John Petty, Alabama
Guard, 6-5, Senior
Vastly-underrated player is a solid inside/outside scorer and capable rebounder, but has struggled a little this season. He’s still averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds.
• Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Guard, 6-3, Sophomore
The son of the former NBA star is making papa proud. He leads the SEC in scoring (23.3 ppg) and leads his team in assists (4.3 apg).
• Javonte Smart, LSU
Guard, 6-4, Junior
He’s top-10 in the SEC in points (15.8) and assists (3.8). He leads the league in 3-point field-goal accuracy (55.6%) and long balls made (3.0 a game).
• Trendon Watford, LSU
Forward, 6-9, Sophomore
Do-it-all big man has upped his game in averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also leads the SEC in field-goal accuracy (65.2%).
Five must-see TV games
• LSU at Florida
Jan. 2, 1 p.m., CBS
This will be a good test for both teams in the early-going although Florida will be without top star Keyontae Johnson.
• LSU at Kentucky
Jan. 23, 5 p.m., ESPN
The Cats are struggling, but this matchup has been fun lately. Each has won on the other’s home floor the past two years.
• Florida at Tennessee
Feb. 10, 6 p.m., ESPN2
These clubs meet for the second time (Jan. 19) as preseason favorite Tennessee tries to make its case for a national seed.
• Arkansas at Missouri
Feb. 13, 3 p.m., ESPN2/U
Both teams are unbeaten and looking good early, so an old-fashioned border battle in mid-February could be interesting.
• Kentucky at Tennessee
Feb. 20, noon, CBS
They meet for the second time in 15 days. Considering Kentucky’s struggles, will it mean as much as it has in the past?
Sheldon Mickles