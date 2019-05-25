If your ears were ringing from all the whistling during the LSU-Vanderbilt game Saturday in the SEC baseball tournament semifinals, perhaps you'd like to know a bit more about Commodores super fan Jeff Pack...

First, a quick recap (in case you had the game on mute or, at some point, launched your remote control into the TV screen in frustration): Pack drew heavy criticism during the game for his near-constant, high-pitched whistling. Fans sitting around him were apparently miffed, and, later in the game, Pack was taken to another section in the ballpark by event staff.

Knives to the eardrum, the tale of "The Whistler".



Plenty of whistling, confronted by event staff, holds his ground, is cheered by crowd, eventually moved to a different section anyway, continues whistling. #LSU pic.twitter.com/qUGL6Fk3az — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) May 26, 2019

OK, back to the real story ... who is Pack? The truth is he's just one of two Vandy whistlers, though Pack drew most of the attention Saturday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

From The Tennessean in Nashville:

You see, despite a common misconception in college baseball, there are two Vandy whistlers. That chirping sound that instantly identifies Vanderbilt baseball games on national TV and fuels hatred for the Commodores on Twitter every season actually comes from two men, not one. Pack and Preacher Franklin are the Vandy whistlers. And to the surprise of their detractors, both say they mostly whistle to support their team rather than antagonize the opponents.

LSU's Antoine Duplantis and Josh Smith were asked about the whistling in the postgame news conference after the Tigers were eliminated in a 13-4 loss. Both players said, yes, of course they heard the whistling, but they opted not to go into detail about their thoughts on it.

"No comment," Duplantis said, prompting Smith to agree with him.

Some fans on social media likened the whistling to the Mississippi State cowbells. Both do have something in common: There's no rule against them (you can read the gist on the cowbell rules here).

But even if the whistling isn't against the rules, that doesn't mean it's not annoying, right?

Tiger fans likely side with Advocate columnist Scott Rabalais, who says this of the whistling: "I don't like it when fans insist on making themselves the star of the game. The stars of the game are on the field. No one paid to come here you whistle. Go see if you can get a gig at the Grand Ole Opry."

For now, LSU goes home and awaits its NCAA tournament marching orders. Vanderbilt plays in the SEC tournament championship game Sunday vs. Ole Miss. And the whistling is sure to continue.

