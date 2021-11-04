LSU resumes Southeastern Conference play Saturday night with a matchup against No. 3 Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch for the Crimson Tide.
1. Bryce Young, quarterback
After facing a Heisman candidate in Matt Corral in its most recent game, LSU goes against the current favorite in this one. In eight games, Young has thrown for 26 TDs to just three interceptions and appears in the FBS' top 10 in touchdowns, yards passing and passing efficiency.
2. Will Anderson Jr., outside linebacker
To say the 6-foot-4, 243-pound Anderson, a preseason first-team All-America selection by three major outlets, is a disruptive force as an edge rusher would be too mild of a statement. He's wrecked many an offensive game plan with 8½ sacks and an FBS-leading 16½ tackles so far.
3. Jameson Williams, wide receiver/kick returner
While John Metchie leads the team with 52 receptions, Williams, an Ohio State transfer, tops the Crimson Tide with 710 yards. He ranks eighth in FBS in averaging 20.3 yards a catch. He's also had kickoff returns of 100 and 83 yards for scores and has TD catches of 81 and 94 yards.
Sheldon Mickles