The odds are in Miami's favor against LSU, and they have been for some time.
The Hurricanes, returning from a 10-3 season with an Orange Bowl appearance, opened as three-point favorites at most offshore sports books — organizations designated outside of the United States — in May, and there hasn't been much movement on the line since.
The current line is minus-3½ in favor of Miami just about everywhere, and the bets on the Hurricanes end started to arrive right around Aug. 18, when Tigers quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan combined to complete 15 of 43 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions in a preseason scrimmage.
"I understand that Ed Orgeron attributed some of the struggles to dropped passes — and LSU's defense, it should be noted, is pretty darn good," said Edward Golden, owner of Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service that was founded in 1996. "But I sense that there's still some skepticism in the market with LSU's offense. I think everyone respects Dave Aranda and the defense. But can the offense put together a competent passing game in a new system? That's the question."
Michael Riordan, Golden's business partner, said a minus-3.5 line is substantial, essentially saying Miami would win the game 60 percent of the time.
The confidence came from the problems stirred up in preseason camp: the three suspensions of arrested players; the transfers of two scholarship quarterbacks; even the player's only meeting that preceded the second scrimmage.
"That seemed weird," Riordan said. "You're already having internal issues? That would turn me off if I was looking for a reason to bet LSU. I think from a whole, you pull out Google News, read the first 10 to 15 articles, I think you would come away not super jazzed."
Riordan said the "smart" money — bets placed by professionals closer to kickoff — may alter the line further before the game begins, and since it's the only football game of the day, more bets might be placed from casual bettors.