The LSU gymnastics team signed three competitors for its 2021 class, headlined by one with a very familiar last name.
Aleah Finnegan, younger sister of LSU’s two-time NCAA champion Sarah Finnegan, signed with the Tigers along with Kaytlyn Johnson and Tori Tatum.
“The gymnastics of this group really speaks for itself,” LSU coach Jay Clark said. “They really have no weak spots, and they are so eager to be a part of this culture and team that cares about each other. They understand who we are at LSU and the tradition that has been established. When you combine that with the returners, we think the class has a chance to do some special things and leave a unique legacy.”
LSU’s class is ranked No. 10 nationally by CollegeGymNews.com.
Finnegan is an elite level gymnast from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where she trains under former LSU men’s gymnast Al Fong. She competed in the 2019 Pan American games and won the 2017 J.O. Championships all-around title.
“We could not be more excited to get Aleah to Baton Rouge,” Clark said. “We believe she has the chance to etch her name in the history books. She is so gifted and will be a force to be reckoned with on all four events.”
Johnson, from Dallas, has competed at U.S. Classics and in the J.O. Championships during her club career. Johnson finished second on vault, third in the all-around and fifth on floor in 2017.
“The power Kaytlyn has is the first thing I thought of when she committed, but she has truly turned into a four-event threat,” Clark said. “She is going to contribute on all four events when she steps on campus.”
Tatum, is from Chanhassen, Minnesota. The Minnesota native is a level 10 gymnast and owns multiple top-10 finishes nationally during her career, including the win on beam and floor at the 2019 J.O. Championships.
“She is athletic and her gymnastics is eyepopping,” Clark said. “As a person she represents humility and grace that lends itself to being a great teammate and friend. We won’t be surprised by anything this young woman accomplishes.”
LSU is scheduled to open the 2021 season at home on Jan. 8 against Oregon State.