Brian Kelly has nearly finished assembling his staff.
LSU is expected to hire three more assistant coaches, including Cincinnati offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock in the same role, multiple sources confirmed to The Advocate.
The hires — Denbrock, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and defensive line coach/running game coordinator Jamar Cain — will almost complete Kelly’s first staff. He has one more opening, which will likely go to a wide receivers coach.
Denbrock spent the past five years as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator under coach Luke Fickell. The Bearcats improved throughout his tenure, finishing with two straight top 20 scoring offenses. Cincinnati averaged 36.9 points this year. Its season ended Friday with a 27-6 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
The agreement reunites Denbrock and Kelly. They first worked together at Grand Valley State in the 1990s, then Denbrock later joined Kelly at Notre Dame for seven years. Denbrock coached tight ends and wide receivers. He also spent the 2014 season as the offensive coordinator before becoming the associate head coach.
Denbrock, 57, played tight end at Grand Valley State, where his career started as a graduate assistant. He returned to the school in 1992, which was Kelly’s second season as the head coach. Denbrock coached both offense and defense during his tenure at Grand Valley State. He has also spent time at Stanford and Washington.
Kelly initially targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, but the former Notre Dame quarterback decided to stay at the school with new coach Marcus Freeman.
Sloan, 35, spent the past nine seasons at Louisiana Tech, including the last two as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. An Eastern Carolina graduate, Sloan followed Skip Holtz from South Florida to Louisiana Tech in 2013. He served as the assistant head coach the past seven years. Louisiana Tech named him the interim coach when Holtz was fired late this season.
With his time in Louisiana, Sloan provided another assistant who has a deeper understanding of the state. He oversaw Louisiana Tech’s recruiting during his stint at the school and helped sign the top class in Conference USA in 2020.
Cain coached outside linebackers and defensive ends the past two seasons at Oklahoma. He was reportedly committed to following Lincoln Riley to Southern Cal, going as far as changing his social media pictures to USC graphics, but he hadn’t finalized the deal.
A career defensive line coach, Cain has overseen the position at Arizona State (2019), Fresno State (2017-18) and FCS powerhouse North Dakota State (2014-16). He will replace defensive line coach Andre Carter, who spent one season on staff.
Kelly has now hired nine of his 10 on-field assistants. He added defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive assistant Robert Steeples earlier this week. The defensive side was finished with the hiring of Cain, and the offensive staff came together with Denbrock and Sloan.