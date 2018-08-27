It will be a view for two in the LSU coaches' booth this season.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will coach games from the press box this season, as is usually the case for the man calling the offensive plays.
Keeping Ensminger company in the coaches’ booth will be Jerry Sullivan, LSU's senior offensive assistant and passing-game coordinator.
“He’s going to be calling the plays along with Jerry,” Orgeron said.
Sullivan, 73, coached receivers at LSU from 1984-90, then spent 25 seasons in the NFL through 2016. He served as an LSU consultant this past season before being elevated to the full-time staff this year.
Mickey Joseph also coaches the wide receivers.
In 2017, Ensminger was on the sidelines in his role as tight ends coach. The only full-time assistant in the press box was former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, now interim head coach at Maryland.
All of LSU's other assistants, along with Orgeron, will be on the sidelines, including defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.