LSU's football game against Missouri has officially been relocated from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday because of Hurricane Delta, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday morning.
The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium, and it will now begin 11 a.m. in Faurot Field.
The move was expected after a long day of discussions on Tuesday between the schools explored multiple options at different neutral-site locations, and, ultimately, moving the game to Missouri became the most realistic option.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement Wednesday that "it was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied."
Throughout Tuesday, multiple sources told The Advocate, the schools explored moving the game to Houston's NRG Stadium and Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
There were difficulties in both options because both NFL franchises, the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, have scheduled home games on Sunday, and questions arose if the stadiums could be properly sanitized overnight to follow COVID-19 protocols.
Shreveport's Independence Stadium was also an option, multiple sources said, but, by the end of the day, Faurot Field emerged as the choice for relocation.
There was a strong push for the game to be played in Shreveport, and LSU athletic director Scott Woodward thanked Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and his staff in a written statement.
“While we are disappointed to not play in Tiger Stadium this weekend, Hurricane Delta’s current path and the need to play in a venue with SEC COVID-19 protocols in place made this change an absolute necessity," Woodward said.
LSU has never played Missouri in its home state, and it took one of the most turbulent years in recent memory to make it happen.
The Category 4 Delta is the sixth gulf storm to take aim at Louisiana, and weather projections forecast the storm is expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Friday night or Saturday morning.
In an official statement, the LSU athletic department said Tuesday they "are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta" and "are in close communication" with Southeastern Conference and Missouri officials "on contingency plans should they become necessary."
KOMU-TV, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, reported LSU had secured a block of hotel rooms in Columbia. The move indicated LSU was keeping its options open, and the station also reported a Missouri spokesperson said the school is preparing to host while also keeping their rooms booked in Baton Rouge.
"I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule," Sankey said.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron thanked Woodward in the SEC's weekly teleconference Wednesday morning for ensuring the game will be played at 11 a.m.
Travel and rest was the concern. Orgeron said if the game had been played at 8 p.m. in Missouri, the team wouldn't have made it back into Baton Rouge until 4 a.m. Sunday.
Team trainers told Orgeron that it takes two days for a team to recover from a game, and a late kick could possibly set the Tigers back while they prepare to play at No. 4 Florida on Oct. 17, one of their biggest games of the year.
With the morning kickoff, Orgeron said, the team will instead return to Baton Rouge at 6-7 p.m. on Saturday.
"I think our team and our coaches will get more rest," Orgeron said. "I think that was a big advantage for us."
A shift in homefield advantage isn't as large a factor this year. Every SEC team has decreased their stadium capacities significantly to fall in line with local health and safety guidelines. Missouri's Faurot Field's capacity is estimated to be in the range of 20% to 25%.
However, LSU is now in the unusual position of playing three straight conference games on the road. The Tigers beat Vanderbilt 41-7 in Nashville last week, and, after the Missouri game, they must travel to Florida.
The last time LSU played three straight SEC road games, a team official said, was in 1957, when the Tigers played at Florida, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss and lost each game.
LSU fared better during the last time it played three straight road games against any opponent. In 1988, the Tigers beat Tennessee before losing the next two road games to Ohio State and Florida.
LSU and Missouri have only played twice, once before in conference play. LSU beat Missouri 42-7 in Tiger Stadium in 2016, and Missouri beat LSU 20-15 in the 1978 Liberty Bowl.
LSU's football season has already been shortened to a 10-game, league-only campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the program had to delay the beginning of its June workouts because of Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Weather has disrupted other LSU games in recent history.
In 2017, Hurricane Harvey forced the LSU-BYU season-opener to relocate from Houston's NRG Stadium to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. LSU won 27-0.
The year before, Hurricane Matthew postponed LSU's game against Florida in Gainesville on Oct. 8, 2016. The game was played on Nov. 19 in Tiger Stadium, and Florida won 16-10. LSU then played back-to-back games in Gainesville in 2017 and 2018, and the teams split wins in each year.
In 2015, extensive flooding from Hurricane Joaquin in Columbia, South Carolina, forced the LSU-South Carolina game to relocate to Baton Rouge. LSU, which won 45-24, raised South Carolina's state flag inside Tiger Stadium, and the place cards in the press box read: "Welcome to Williams-Brice Stadium (Tiger Stadium Edition)."
The place cards in the press box for today's game. #LSU. #USC pic.twitter.com/gcbgx5nc35— Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) October 10, 2015