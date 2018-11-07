Starting LSU free safety John Battle and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko likely won't play against Arkansas, head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday night during his weekly radio call-in show on WDGL-FM 98.1.
The update comes after Wednesday morning's weekly SEC teleconference, when Orgeron said Battle was "50-50" to play at Arkansas on Saturday, and that Fehoko has a better chance of playing.
Both players have missed practice all week.
Fehoko played with a heavy wrap on his left arm against Alabama, which he has worn since the Mississippi State game on Oct. 20, when he sat out of the game despite being dressed out.
Battle, the Tigers' fifth-leading tackler with 37, suffered an apparent ankle injury on the first play of LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Todd Harris replaced Battle against the Crimson Tide, and he led the team with 12 total tackles and forced the first interception of the season off Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Battle, a 6-foot-2, 206-pound senior from Hallandale, Florida, has started in every game except Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22 — when the Tigers won 38-21 while surrendering 330 passing yards.
Arkansas has the nation's 95th-ranked pass offense under first-year head coach Chad Morris, averaging 202.4 passing yards per game.
LSU plays at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.