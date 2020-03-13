The Southeastern Conference has extended its suspension of play until April 15, and it includes activities such as practices and team workouts, amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus, the league confirmed Friday afternoon.
The suspension is effective at the end of the day Friday. Team meetings will conclude no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, the SEC's news release said.
The suspension includes all sports, including LSU spring football, which had its spring game scheduled for April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game falls outside the SEC's timeline, but without any practices, the event logistically wouldn't happen.
“There’s nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and community,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “This decision did not come lightly for anyone. This is an extraordinary measure, but a necessary one for the greater good.”
The LSU athletic department said in a news release that the university has encouraged students living on campus to return home.
"Student-athletes who choose to remain at LSU will continue to receive the necessary daily services including food, medical care and housing," the release said. "Student-athlete academic services and tutoring will continue to be facilitated through the Cox Communications Academic Center."
It's the most recent decision in a series of similar actions within collegiate sports, coming less than 24 hours after the NCAA announced that it had canceled all championship games for its winter and spring sports.
The decision comes after LSU made a university-wide decision to suspend all sponsored events of more than 30 people. Events with fewer than 30 people, the school's news release said, will need to receive approval through the LSU Emergency Operations Center.
"We understand the impact of this decision," the news release said, "but our priority right now is protecting your health and safety and preventing the spread of the coronavirus to the LSU community."
The far-reaching cancellations included the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments in March, and the baseball and softball College World Series, which both were to be played into June.
Athletics within Louisiana's most prestigious and lucrative sports institution would now come to a complete halt, according to the report.
Previously, LSU's spring sports, including football, had continued practicing, since the Southeastern Conference had left such a decision to the discretion of its schools.
The teams were practicing under the possibility that play might again resume. They were operating under a timeline set by the SEC, which has still yet to enforce as drastic a suspension as the NCAA.
The SEC announced Thursday that it was canceling the remainder of its men's basketball tournament and suspending all regular-season competition for teams in all sports, as well as SEC championship events, until March 30.
The SEC gymnastics and equestrian championships were both canceled since they fell before the March 30 timeline.
When SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addressed reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon, he admitted: “I don’t have all of the answers” about when the league would actually return to play.
“It may not be March 30,” Sankey said. “It may be beyond. But that remains to be seen. We’ve identified a time frame where we can engage in conversation and in decision-making.”
The SEC's most recent decisions preceded the NCAA's action to eliminate its championships, and the conference stuck with its timeline, while the league's highest-ranking official appeared stunned and puzzled by the NCAA's decision.
“I hope we can learn more about what informed the NCAA’s decision to extend the championship cancellation … into those spring sports,” Sankey said on SEC Network. “It’ll be some important information for us to learn from, and I think use, as we make decisions.”
More than 1,000 people in the United States are now infected by COVID-19, and Louisiana reported 33 positive cases of coronavirus by Friday morning.
COVID-19 is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes viruses that cause common colds and others that result in more serious illnesses, such as SARS and MERS.
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials said they believe it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.
This story will be updated