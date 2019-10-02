LSU running back Lanard Fournette has left the Tigers football team, an LSU official confirmed to The Advocate.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior graduated in May, and he is no longer listed on the LSU roster on the team's official website.
Fournette, the younger brother of former LSU star and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, had 36 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in 2019.
LSU now has four scholarship running backs remaining on the roster.
Junior Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the team with 51 carries for 288 yards and five touchdowns, and sophomore Chris Curry has 37 carries for 33 yards.
True freshmen John Emery (18 carries, 69 yards and two touchdowns) and Tyrion Davis-Price (17 carries, 59 yards and two touchdowns) both arrived in the summer and have began to receive more playing time as the season's progressed.
Fournette, a St. Augustine High graduate from New Orleans, had six carries for 19 yards and a touchdown in LSU's 55-3 win over Georgia Southern in the season opener. He had three carries each against Texas and Northwestern State for a combined 16 yards, and he carried the ball once for a yard against Vanderbilt.
Fournette was lauded for his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, something LSU wanted to utilize more with its backfield in its new spread offense.
"He's got some stuff out of the backfield in this spread that fits," Orgeron said of Fournette in August. "He's really catching the ball, running the ball well. ... He's going to play for us this year and play well."
Fournette recorded five catches for 19 yards in 2019.
"I just expect a lot out of myself to just be that guy," Fournette said in August. "I wouldn't say, 'I want a thousand yards rushing, a thousand yards receiving.' But I do expect a lot of myself ... so any time I get a chance, I expect the best."
LSU plays Utah State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.