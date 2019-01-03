LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence was named to the Associated Press all-bowl team, which was released Thursday although the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson has yet to be played.
Lawrence, a 6-foot-3, 317-pound junior, had four tackles for loss and two sacks in LSU's 40-32 Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida on Tuesday — a performance that won him the game's defensive MVP.
The pass rush was a consistent issue for LSU throughout the season, and the Tigers entered the game with a total of 29 sacks — the program's fewest in a season since 2014.
"The difference tonight was the pressure on the quarterback," Orgeron said Tuesday. "We had more pressure on the quarterback than we had all year. And I thought for our guys, that made the difference in the whole game."
Lawrence said the defensive coaches got him in some one-on-one situations on the outside edge, and he "took advantage of it."