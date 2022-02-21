LSU coach Kim Mulkey has been leading her team all season by dangling a carrot in front of them every chance she gets, and the milestones seem to keep coming.

The latest is that the Tigers broke into The Associated Press top 10 at No. 8 Monday after their sixth consecutive victory Sunday at home against then No. 17 Florida, 66-61.

It’s LSU’s first appearance in the AP top 10 since the 2009-10 season. The Tigers, who were No. 11 last week, picked up 510 points to squeeze in between No. 7 Connecticut (19-5, 517 points) and No. 9 Iowa State (22-4, 508 points).

The victory puts LSU (23-4, 11-3) in strong position to finish No. 2 in the conference behind No. 1-ranked South Carolina, and net top four seeds in the SEC and NCAA tournament with two regular-season games left. LSU plays host to Alabama Thursday at 7 p.m. in the home finale and visits Tennessee Sunday.

It was LSU’s sixth victory against a ranked team and accomplished before the fourth largest crowd in LSU history, 13,620. Mulkey was asked in her post game press conference what her message was to the team, which fought off a poor shooting day by its usually reliable guards.

“The message was you have an opportunity to be in sole possession of second place in the SEC,” Mulkey said. “I don’t think the seniors have ever been in that position. The message was this could be one of the most memorable days of your life in basketball because you’re going to play in front of about 14,000 people. It was all about things they could experience for a two-hour period for their school.”

Mulkey started the season with celebrating smaller accomplishments like beating a ranked team, surpassing the nine-win total from last season and getting ranked.

LSU players said the atmosphere in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was something they’d never seen.

“It was amazing,” said post Faustine Aifuwa, who had 10 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots. “I’ve never experienced anything like that, 13,000. The energy was great the whole time, 40 minutes. Having the crowd with us, staying with us and never giving up, it felt great.”

LSU needed every edge it could get against the Gators, who defeated the Tigers in Gainesville 73-72 on Jan. 23 and defended LSU’s guards into 9 of 47 shooting (19.1%). Aifuwa had two key blocks on one possession with the Tigers clinging to a three-point lead. Alexis Morris, who led LSU with 20 points, made eight of 10 free throws in the final 38 seconds.

The game setting even got a tip of the hat from Florida interim coach Kelly Rae Finley, who called the atmosphere “amazing” afterward.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“As a fan it would have been fun to be there or watch on TV,” said Finley, whose team had won five consecutive games coming in.

+49 Photos: Happy Mulkey Gras! LSU defeats Florida 66-61 under a packed PMAC Sunday The LSU Tigers defeat the Florida Gators 66-61 Sunday afternoon, February 20, 2022, under the lights at a packed PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

Oops

The last minute was excruciating and not without some “yikes” moments. After Morris made two free throws with 26 seconds left for a 61-56 lead, Aifuwa let Florida forward Faith Dut slip out to the 3-point line where she buried her shot to make it a one-possession game with 18 seconds left. It Dut’s first 3-point attempt this season.

“I messed up on that,” Aifuwa said, sheepishly. “I left her wide open.”

More drama

It still wasn’t over after Aifuwa’s slip up. Morris, who is LSU’s best free throw shooter, made one of two with nine seconds left, leaving the door open for the Gators to tie it with a 3-point shot. But Zippy Broughton missed and Morris rebounded with three seconds left, then sealed it with two more free throws.

“She can handle anything, she goes ‘That was a big miss and that a 3 ties it,' ” Mulkey said. That’s what competitors do. You want the ball in her hands. She can knock down free throws.”

Morris made 10 of 12 and is now shooting 77.9% (74 of 95), sixth in the conference.

“Free throws win ball games,” Morris said. “They were very important. I had to make them. It put a lot of pressure on me but I just went up and knocked them down. Coach Mulkey was winking at me like ‘You need to make these free throws’ and I did.”