Less than a day after quarterback Joe Burrow was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, the guys who protected him up front and open holes for LSU's running game followed suit.
The Tigers' offensive line was named one of four finalists Tuesday morning for the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the nation's top O-line.
Coached by James Cregg, the offensive line made up of left tackle Saahdiq Charles, left guard Adrian Magee, center Lloyd Cushenberry, right guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Auston Deculus, has played a huge role in the Tigers' record-shattering season.
Tackles Dare Rosenthal and Badara Traore and guard Ed Ingram, all key backups, have also contributed as spot starters when called on.
LSU leads the FBS in total offense with 554.4 yards a game and the Tigers are second with 386.8 passing yards per game. LSU is third in scoring 47.8 points an outing.
Other finalists for the Joe Moore Award, a unique honor that has been presented by The Foundation for Teamwork since 2015, are Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon.
The four finalists have a combined 47-4 record and average 512.3 total yards per game (the national average is 404.1) and 198.2 rushing yards a game (170.5).
Named for Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, it is the only major college football award that honors a group or unit.
The winner will be decided in a vote of 200 current offensive line coaches at the FBS level, as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Moore and select media members.
Teams on the watch list are judged throughout the season on six basic criteria: Toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and finishing.
The voting committee will announce the recipient of the 2019 Joe Moore Award during a surprise visit to the winning university’s campus later this month.